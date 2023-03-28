Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Repertory Ballet Returns To McCarter Theatre On April 1

Mar. 28, 2023  

Fresh from its first NYC engagement under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, American Repertory Ballet returns to Princeton's McCarter Theatre Center with its popular and dynamic triple bill, Movin' + Groovin' on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Called "an exceptional evening of contemporary ballet" (Critical Dance), the critically celebrated program features Ja' Malik's Moving to Bach, set to Bach's Sonata for Violin Solo No.1; Caili Quan's Circadia, set to an eclectic array of music ranging from Boban Markovi Orkestar, The Teskey Brothers and Gabriella Smith; and Claire Davison's Time Within A Time, set to the music of Fleetwood Mac.

"Movin' + Groovin' is a vivid example of ARB's commitment to commissioning and fostering the presentation of diverse makers, movements and modalities in ballet and dance," says ARB Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel. "Ja' Malik, Caili and Claire infuse their work with singular vocabularies and points of departure, creating an exhilarating and special evening of dance."

For tickets and more information, visit arballet.org or call (609) 258-2787.

Artistic Director of Madison Ballet, Ja' Malik has been called a "choreographer to watch" by The New York Times. Describing his piece Moving to Bach, Malik says, "I was inspired by both the dancers of ARB and Bach's beautiful Sonata for Violin Solo No. 1. This work for five dancers illustrates the ever evolving world of exhilarating physicality, in both a direct relation and counter relation to the rhythmically serene and sometimes explosive score by Bach."

Caili Quan is a New York-based choreographer who danced with BalletX from 2013-2020. Her piece for ARB is inspired by how the body is affected during sleep. "Sleep gives us a place to recover, but it is also where our minds choose memories to keep. It also allows us space to reminisce and dream," she says. "The music for the work is an eclectic mix that made me want to move, but also felt like a soundtrack to our dreams."

Featuring six songs from the legendary band Fleetwood Mac, Time Within A Time reflects on recent years and how it might feel to return to a place, such as a theater, studio, workplace - or to each other. The piece is also greatly influenced by the band's personal stories, highlighting founding member Peter Green. "The ARB dancers are a dream to work with: talented, eager, passionate, and willing to play. And, the music of Fleetwood Mac is unbeatable."

Led by Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, with Artistic Associate Gillian Murphy, American Repertory Ballet (ARB) is New Jersey's preeminent ballet company, presenting classical repertory alongside new and existing contemporary work. ARB is a founding resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center and also performs in major venues across New Jersey and beyond for an annual audience of more than 30,000. Founded in 1954 as the Princeton Ballet Society, ARB has been designated a "Major Arts Institution" by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts consistently for the past two decades and has repeatedly been awarded a Citation of Excellence by the Council. The company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other major foundations and leaders in the field as a prominent force in the field of dance. Princeton Ballet School, ARB's official school, attracts talent from around the world while providing opportunities for local students of all ages, such as through its award- winning DANCE POWER program. For more information, visit arballet.org




New York City Center and Flamenco Festival 2023 Present ALMA by Sara Baras Photo
New York City Center and Flamenco Festival 2023 Present 'ALMA' by Sara Baras
To fill all 2,257 seats at New York City Center with infectious joy seems like a hard task to execute, but not for Sara Baras in her evening-length work 'ALMA,' presented by Flamenco Festival 2023.
Review: AMERICAN REPERTORY BALLETS MOVIN + GROOVIN Was a Smash at The Kaye Playhouse Photo
Review: AMERICAN REPERTORY BALLET'S MOVIN' + GROOVIN' Was a Smash at The Kaye Playhouse
Do you remember the first dance performance you ever saw? What did you feel? What moved you? That natural love for dance and movement served as inspiration for American Repertory Ballet’s program, Movin’ + Groovin’ on March 25th at the Kaye Playhouse. The first NYC performance under Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, the company’s talent was featured in three original works by talented choreographers Ja’ Malik, Caili Quan, and Claire Davison.
West Coast Premiere Of Ashwini Ramaswamys LET THE CROWS COME to Open at BroadStage Photo
West Coast Premiere Of Ashwini Ramaswamy's LET THE CROWS COME to Open at BroadStage
Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season continues with Choreographic Associate Ashwini Ramaswamy's Let the Crows Come, presented on April 7 & 8, 2023 at 7:30pm at BroadStage.
92NY Harkness Dance Center Reveals Future Dance Festival 23 Finalists Photo
92NY Harkness Dance Center Reveals Future Dance Festival '23 Finalists
The 92nd Street Y, New York announced 21 finalists for Future Dance Festival '23.

