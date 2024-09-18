American Ballet Theatre to Present Two Family Friendly Matinees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Ballet Theatre will offer two Family Friendly Matinee programs on Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27 at 12:30 P.M. These programs are geared towards families as an entry point to ABT's repertoire, introducing them to a shorter form afternoon at the ballet.

The matinee performance on Sunday, October 20 will feature Isabella Boylston, James Whiteside, and Skylar Brandt in George Balanchine's Ballet Imperial, as well as Twyla Tharp's In the Upper Room.

Hosted by ABT Principal Dancer Misty Copeland, the matinee performance on Sunday, October 27 will mark the debuts of Cassandra Trenary and Herman Cornejo in a pas de deux from Lynne Taylor-Corbett's Great Galloping Gottschalk. Also performing are Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside in a pas de deux from Jessica Lang's Children's Songs Dances, Gillian Murphy and Daniel Camargo in Balanchine's Sylvia Pas de Deux, and Devon Teuscher in an excerpt from Harald Lander's Études.

EVENT DETAILS

Programming and casting are subject to change.

WHERE: David H. Koch Theater

20 Lincoln Center Plaza

New York, NY 10023

WHEN: Sunday, October 20 at 12:30 P.M.

Sunday, October 27 at 12:30 P.M.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Tickets, beginning at $30, are available for purchase online, in person at the Koch Theater box office, or by phone at 212-496-0600.

Comments