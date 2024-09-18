News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

American Ballet Theatre to Present Two Family Friendly Matinees

Events will take place on October 20 and 27 at 12:30 P.M., with Misty Copeland hosting the October 27 matinee.

By: Sep. 18, 2024
American Ballet Theatre to Present Two Family Friendly Matinees Image
American Ballet Theatre will offer two Family Friendly Matinee programs on Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27 at 12:30 P.M. These programs are geared towards families as an entry point to ABT's repertoire, introducing them to a shorter form afternoon at the ballet.   

The matinee performance on Sunday, October 20 will feature Isabella Boylston, James Whiteside, and Skylar Brandt in George Balanchine's Ballet Imperial, as well as Twyla Tharp's In the Upper Room.  

Hosted by ABT Principal Dancer Misty Copeland, the matinee performance on Sunday, October 27 will mark the debuts of Cassandra Trenary and Herman Cornejo in a pas de deux from Lynne Taylor-Corbett's Great Galloping Gottschalk. Also performing are Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside in a pas de deux from Jessica Lang's Children's Songs Dances, Gillian Murphy and Daniel Camargo in Balanchine's Sylvia Pas de Deux, and Devon Teuscher in an excerpt from Harald Lander's Études.   

EVENT DETAILS

Programming and casting are subject to change.

WHERE: David H. Koch Theater  
                20 Lincoln Center Plaza 
                New York, NY 10023 

WHEN: Sunday, October 20 at 12:30 P.M.   
              Sunday, October 27 at 12:30 P.M. 

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Tickets, beginning at $30, are available for purchase online, in person at the Koch Theater box office, or by phone at 212-496-0600.

