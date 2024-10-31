Alvin Ailey's Opening Night Gala Will Honor Jody Gottfried Arnhold

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicks off its five-week holiday season on Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm with a star-studded Opening Night Gala, including a performance at New York City Center and party at Ziegfeld Ballroom. The Gala honors Jody Gottfried Arnhold for her steadfast commitment to accessible dance education for all and her invaluable support of AILEY’s mission. Honorary Chair for the evening is two-time Tony® Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad.

This one-night-only extravaganza features the 25th anniversary return of Ronald K. Brown’s rapturous Grace with a special live performance by Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. and composer, visual artist, and GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. Fueled by Duke Ellington's classic "Come Sunday," Peven Everett’s hit "Gabriel," and the irresistible pulse of Fela Kuti's Afro-Pop, Grace depicts individuals on a journey to the promised land, expanding from a single angel-like figure in white to the fireball intensity of 12 powerful dancers. Revered by The New York Times as an “amazingly explosive image of a spiritual journey,” Grace is a fervent tour-de-force connecting African and American dance.

Following the inspiring finale of Alvin Ailey’s masterpiece Revelations, with its unforgettable score of spirituals sung live by a soul-stirring choir, prominent figures in the worlds of entertainment, business, philanthropy, and politics will join in the festive dinner-dance at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Proceeds from the Gala support the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, the creation of new works, scholarships for talented students at The Ailey School, and AILEY’s innovative educational programs for children. The event’s co-chairs are Emily & Len Blavatnik, Jack Pitts, Dr. Danielle Robinson & Reverend Dwayne McClary, Daria L. & Eric J. Wallach, Joan & Sandy Weill, and Pamela D. Zilly & John H. Schaefer; vice chairs are Anthony S. Kendall and Anthony A. Lewis. Call 212-405-9031 or visit www.ailey.org/events/opening-night-gala for tickets.

AILEY is pleased to announce the 2024 Opening Night Gala Honorary Committee members: John Arnhold, Julia Arnhold & Lane Gerson, Paul Arnhold & Wes Gordon, Agnes Gund, Carolina Herrera, Regina King, and Indré Rockefeller.

Ailey’s five-week engagement at City Center promises to captivate audiences with an impressive lineup of world premieres, including Interim Artistic Director Matthew Rushing’s Sacred Songs, Hope Boykin’s Finding Free, Lar Lubovitch’s Many Angels, and Jamar Roberts’ Al-Andalus Blues. In addition to Ronald K. Brown’s Grace, the season also features a new production of Elisa Monte’s mesmerizing Treading and a variety of repertory favorites, including Alvin Ailey’s seminal work Revelations, performed to live music during the opening weekend. Tickets for season performances from December 4–January 5 start at $42 (fees included) and are on sale at the New York City Center Box Office, through Customer Care at 212-581-1212, or online at www.ailey.org or www.nycitycenter.org.

Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik

