2024 3Arts Awards Celebration Uplifts And Celebrates Chicago's Artistic Community This October

The nonprofit organization 3Arts has announced the date for the annual 3Arts Awards Celebration, a festive evening of dynamic performances by Chicago artists and the announcement of the recipients of more than half a million dollars in unrestricted grants to 26 artists working in the performing, teaching, and visual arts.

This year's program features boundary-breaking performances by three past 3Arts awardees, including Rika Lin (2023 Awardee) presenting Feedback, an experimental dance work that bends conceptions of gender and genre with collaborator Takashi Shallow; Donnetta “LilBit” Jackson (2023 Awardee) performing an excerpt from A M.A.D.D. Mixtape, a piece choreographed by Jackson that explores the African diasporic roots of tap and footwork with dancers from M.A.D.D Rhythms; and singer-songwriter Nashon Holloway (2022 Awardee) performing the world premiere of Go Awf, an original new song from her forthcoming album. The awards are hosted by Co-Chairs Michelle T. Boone, Candace Hunter, and Whitney Hill and an event committee of arts and civic leaders.

The 2024 3Arts Awards Celebration takes place at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E Randolph) on Monday, October 21, at 5:30pm. Tickets for the event, which includes a welcome reception, awards program, and a jubilant after-party, are $150 (general admission) and $300 (VIP) with a limited number of $50 tickets available for industry professionals. Tickets will be available at 3arts.org/tickets on September 9, 2024. Funds raised during the event will be split between 3Arts and Chicago nonprofit Center for Native Futures.

This year's event honors ten new 3Arts Awards recipients with $30,000 grants and six $50,000 Next Level Awards recipients, along with ten $2,000 Make a Wave recipients who were selected by last year's 3Arts awardees. 3Arts will offer complimentary Artist Passes to past awardees to attend the event and cheer on the new awardees.

In its 17-year history, 3Arts has distributed more than $8.1 million in grants to more than 2,300 Chicagoland artists. 3Arts awardees reflect 68% women artists, 73% artists of color, and 22% Deaf or disabled artists.

About 3Arts

Founded in 1912, with a history centered on women artists, 3Arts is a nonprofit organization that supports artists working in the performing, teaching, and visual arts in the Chicago metropolitan area, including women artists, artists of color, and Deaf or disabled artists. By providing unrestricted awards, project funding, residencies, professional development, and promotion, 3Arts helps artists take risks, experiment, and build momentum in their careers over time.

One of the ten 3Arts Awards, the 2024 3Arts/MSUFCU Community Award, is named in honor of the 110 community donors who contributed to a crowdfunding campaign to fund the award.

For more information about 3Arts, please visit www.3arts.org.

