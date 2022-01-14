XIV NUTCRACKER ROUGE Wins 2021 Nutcracker Award

Goldstar has announced Company XIV has won the Goldstar National Nutcracker Award, the "Nutty" for 2021. This year, they competed along with more than 60 companies to win the only award honoring live performances of The Nutcracker nationwide. Company XIV previously won this honor in 2017.

Company XIV's Nutcracker Rouge has been heralded as "exhilarating" (The New York Times), "the perfect hot date" (TimeOut NY) and "the holiday performance extravaganza you've been waiting for" (HuffPost). Don't miss this naughty reimagining of a familiar tale told with sensual and opulent flair. Company XIV's signature mix of circus, opera, burlesque and lavish design has been wowing NYC audiences for over 14 years -- a fusion of high and low-brow entertainment is woven together in unforgettable spectacles. This naughty reimagining of the classical ballet sparkles with sensual and opulent flair. The production features the company's signature fusion of circus, opera, burlesque, high fashion and lavish design in a one-of-a-kind theatrical event..

Performances for this award-winning production runs thru Sunday, January 30 at Théâtre XIV in Brooklyn, NY.

Austin Mccormick, Founder/Director/Choreographer of Company XIV said, "Winning the Nutty Award again is the icing on the cake of a truly inspiring season. It brings us pure joy to see guests enter our sparkly world at Théâtre XIV again. We are so glad so many patrons delight in the fantasy."

As is tradition, Company XIV will receive a cash prize to go toward education and accessibility programs, as well as the coveted title of Best Loved Nutcracker in the U.S. They'll also be awarded "The Nutty" statuette. The winner of the Goldstar National Nutcracker Award is determined by audience ratings from people who attended 2021 Nutcracker productions through Goldstar.

Audiences were treated to a wide variety of Nutcracker performances - from classical offerings like San Francisco Ballet's version with a magical wonderland of toy soldiers, a blizzard of snowflakes, and a kaleidoscope of more than 150 dancers to MBS's The Beulaville Baptist Book Club: A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker featuring a disastrous pina colada and a stranded burlesque troupe and everything in between. Since 2007, the Award has celebrated the sheer breadth of the beloved tradition across the US.

Company XIV once again is added to the list of previous winners of the Goldstar National Nutcracker Award, which include: Long Beach Ballet, Colorado Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, MBS Productions, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Boston Ballet, Kirov Ballet and The House Theater of Chicago.

About Company XIV. Company XIV fuses high and low-brow entertainment in sensual, decadent spectacles, reimagining classical ballets and fairy tales for contemporary audiences. The award-winning performance troupe was founded in 2007 by classically trained nightlife impresario Austin Mccormick. For more information visit CompanyXIV.com, Like them on Facebook at facebook.com/CompanyXIV, and follow @CompanyXIV on Instagram.

Théâtre XIV is a boutique 175-seat venue where talented performers double as bartenders, pouring cocktails, absinthe and champagne from a curated menu which also features a selection of small bites and sweets. Located at 383 Troutman Street, in the heart of Graffiti Alley in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the venue employs an industry-leading air filtration system. All Théâtre XIV artists, staff and patrons are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter. Admission is limited to patrons age 21 and up.