THE CRAFT: PERFORMANCES & COCKTAILS at The Wandering Barman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Craft presents the 9th Annual Performances & Cocktails event at The Wandering Barman in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be held on September 8, 2024 with a Happy Hour at 3pm and performance at 4pm. Join The Craft for an immersive performance experience, celebrating an afternoon of drinks and dance!

Announcing the Artists of the 9th Annual Craft Show: Morgan Cogley in collaboration with Tessa Russ, Sophie Jivotovski and Isabel Heard, Destiny Nguyen, Adriana Ogle and Toru Sakuragi, Miho Ryu, Miranda Stück, and Yang Sun.





Join us Sunday, September 8 at 4pm at @wanderingbarman





Comments