News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE CRAFT: PERFORMANCES & COCKTAILS at The Wandering Barman

This event will be held on September 8, 2024

By: Sep. 03, 2024
THE CRAFT: PERFORMANCES & COCKTAILS at The Wandering Barman Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Craft presents the 9th Annual Performances & Cocktails event at The Wandering Barman in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be held on September 8, 2024 with a Happy Hour at 3pm and performance at 4pm. Join The Craft for an immersive performance experience, celebrating an afternoon of drinks and dance! 

LATEST NEWS

The Dance Centre Presents The World Premiere Of SKY DANCERS
Dance/USA Launches Survey To Understand The Needs Of The National Dance Ecosystem
Works & Process to Present American Ballet Theatre: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT By Helen Pickett
Amy Marshall Returns to Taylor as Associate Director of Education

Announcing the Artists of the 9th Annual Craft Show: Morgan Cogley in collaboration with Tessa Russ, Sophie Jivotovski and Isabel Heard, Destiny Nguyen, Adriana Ogle and Toru Sakuragi, Miho Ryu, Miranda Stück, and Yang Sun.

THE CRAFT: PERFORMANCES & COCKTAILS at The Wandering Barman Image



Join us Sunday, September 8 at 4pm at @wanderingbarman

 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos