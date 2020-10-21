What's Streaming in Classical Music for the Week Of October 26 â€“ November 1

WHAT'S STREAMING: CLASSICAL

WEEK OF OCTOBER 26 - NOVEMBER 1

Monday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Tulsa Opera Alive, a new conversation series hosted by Artistic Director Tobias Picker, launches with guest Francesca Zambello

Through conversations between composer / Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker and luminaries in the opera world, the Tulsa Opera Alive discussion series explores the past, present, and future of opera, including in the context of COVID-19 and its immense impact on the performing arts. In this inaugural episode, livestreamed via Zoom, Mr. Picker speaks with guest and world-renowned opera and theater director Francesca Zambello, who serves as General Director of the Glimmerglass Festival and Artistic Director of Washington National Opera.

WHERE TO WATCH / RSVP: TulsaOpera.com

Tuesday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET [rescheduled from last month]

Jen Shyu joins percussionist Keita Ogawa at the Free Assembly Festival

Singer, multi-instrumentalist, dancer, and composer Jen Shyu performs with Snarky Puppy drummer Keita Ogawa as part of the online Free Assembly Festival. Curated by artists of the Metropolis Ensemble, and presented in partnership with (Le) Poisson Rouge, the festival brings a variety of artists together to develop new, collaborative video performances. Additional participants include Andy Akiho, Du Yun, Vijay Iyer, and Wadada Leo Smith.

WHERE TO WATCH / RSVP: MetropolisEnsemble.org

Saturday, October 31

NPR Music's AMPLIFY with Lara Downes features Anthony McGill

Having launched on October 17, pianist Lara Downes's new conversation series on NPR Music, AMPLIFY, continues with guest Anthony McGill, principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic. This bi-weekly series features intimate and deeply personal video conversations with visionary Black musicians who are shaping the present and future of the art form. AMPLIFY premiered with guest Rhiannon Giddens (click here to watch), and upcoming guests also include Helga Davis, DavÃ³ne Tines, and Sheku Kanneh-Mason and family.

WHERE TO WATCH: NPRMusic.org and NPR Music's YouTube and additional social media platforms

Minnesota Orchestra at Home

Recently on Minnesota Orchestra at Home: Principal Trombone R. Douglas Wright demonstrates the tenor horn, which opens Mahler's Symphony No. 7 (recently recorded by the orchestra).

Minnesota Orchestra at Home shares video, audio and educational materials through the categories of Watch, Listen and Learn, including videos from the Orchestra's archives and newly-created "mini-concerts" directly from the homes of Orchestra musicians. Stay tuned to the Minnesota Orchestra web site and social media channels for a steady stream of new content.

WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN: MinnesotaOrchestra.org/AtHome and Minnesota Orchestra's Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter

