What's Streaming: Classical, Week Of September 21â€“27

WHAT'S STREAMING: CLASSICAL (WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 21-27)

Monday, September 21 - Sunday, September 27



Shai Wosner's Daily Diabelli continues

Shai Wosner's Daily Diabelli, Variation 7 (September 15)

Next week, Shai Wosner continues his month-long journey through Beethoven's Diabelli Variations. He started with the theme-a waltz by Anton Diabelli-on Tuesday, September 8, and he continues to perform and provide insight into one variation per day until he has completed all 33.

WHERE TO WATCH: Shai Wosner's Facebook and Instagram

Monday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Koh performs at Concert Artists Guild's virtual gala

and is honored with 2020 CAG Virtuoso Award

At Concert Artists Guild's upcoming virtual gala, 1994 CAG Competition winner Jennifer Koh is honored with the 2020 CAG Virtuoso Award. She will also perform as part of the event, and additional performers include Irish actor and mezzo-soprano Naomi Louisa O'Connell, the Merz Trio, cellist Jamal Aliyev, and Chinese pianist Wynona Wang.

WHERE TO WATCH / BUY TICKETS: Concert Artists Guild's web site

Wednesday, September 23 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive continues with Laura McHugh

Tulsa Opera keeps the music alive amidst the shutdowns with its Staying Alive video series-bringing to viewers at-home performances from the company's featured artists every week. Next, soprano Laura McHugh, a Tulsa Opera Filstrup Resident Artist, sings "Adelaide's Aria" from Jonathan Dove's The Enchanted Pig. Lyndon Meyer accompanies.

WHERE TO WATCH: TulsaOpera.com/StayingAlive

Minnesota Orchestra at Home

Recently on Minnesota Orchestra at Home, Music Director Osmo VÃ¤nskÃ¤ and

Concertmaster Erin Keefe performed VÃ¤nskÃ¤'s arrangement of

Jules Massenet's MÃ©ditation from ThaÃ¯s.

Minnesota Orchestra at Home shares video, audio and educational materials through the categories of Watch, Listen and Learn, including videos from the Orchestra's archives and newly-created "mini-concerts" directly from the homes of Orchestra musicians. Stay tuned to the Minnesota Orchestra web site and social media channels for a steady stream of new content.

WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN: MinnesotaOrchestra.org/AtHome and Minnesota Orchestra's Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter.

