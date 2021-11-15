Watch Daniela Candillari Lead The New York Philharmonic Brass In Her Own SONNET IX And More On NYPhil+

The New York Philharmonic today releases a new film featuring conductor and composer Daniela Candillari leading the orchestra's brass section in her own composition, Sonnet IX, as well as a program of Mussorgsky, Dorothy Gates, Michael Kamen, Bruckner, and Paul Terracini. The film is available for streaming for one month on the NYPhil+ platform, a streaming site of digital concerts and archival footage.

Candillari's Sonnet IX was originally written for Lincoln Center Trombones and their inaugural concert in January 2017. Inspired by words, she wanted to create a piece that would resonate with the opening lines of Sonnet IX by Shakespeare: "Is it for fear to wet a widow's eye, That thou consum'st thyself in single life?"

She says, "In the piece I wanted to create two different worlds, that could intertwine, but also offer a very stark contrast between themselves. The opening section was inspired by the music of my native country, Serbia, and the harmonic language I often heard as a child. The middle section however drew inspiration from the music of Benjamin Britten, and to me the inner pulse and drive was representing the emotions we feel when faced with questions we don't have an answer to. When the members of the Philharmonic brought up the idea of doing this concert, I wanted to expand the piece to 7 voices, instead of 6, and use all of the colors of the instruments that would now find its way into the score. Even though the Sonnet IX ends with a different narrative, for me the very first sentence asked the most important question, and the end of the musical piece offers hopefully a resolution."

This season, Candillari's conducting schedule includes her Metropolitan Opera debut leading Eurydice on December 8, 2021. In March and April 2022, she leads Fire Shut Up in My Bones at Chicago Lyric Opera, and then returns to the Opera Theatre of St. Louis for Carmen in May and June. As newly appointed Principal Opera Conductor of Music Academy of the West, Candillari conducts Eugene Onegin in July 2022. Recent season highlights include leading Michigan Opera Theatre's production of Blue in September and her 2021 debuts at Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

NYPhil+ is the New York Philharmonic's on-demand streaming service. NYPhil+ subscribers can view the platform's 50+ hours of the Orchestra's newly recorded programs and historic performances on televisions, computers, and mobile devices through iOS (iPhone, iPad, AppleTV), Android and Android TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire. Subscriptions to NYPhil+ are $4.99 / month or $50 / year.