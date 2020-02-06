Violinist Randall Goosby to Make Detroit Recital Debut

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents one of the most exciting young violinists of his generation, Randall Goosby, in his Detroit recital debut at two metro Detroit venues. The concerts, which feature music of Debussy, Strauss, Vitali and William Grant Still, take place 8 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Schaver Music Recital Hall in midtown Detroit and 8 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at North Presbyterian Church in Beverly Hills.

Tickets at both venues are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $10 for students and $45 for premium seating. Student rush tickets priced at only $5 are available beginning 15 minutes before the concert start time, subject to availability. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.CMSDetroit.org.

Goosby was the youngest ever artist to win the Detroit-based Sphinx Competition at age 13 in 2010. Shortly after, when he performed as soloist with the New York Philharmonic on a Young People's Concert at Avery Fisher Hall, The New York Times raved that he "exerted a masterly level of control and lavished an exquisite tone...his performance won him a deserved standing ovation for its sheer virtuosity."

Mr. Goosby recently received first prize in the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions in New York. He has participated in The Perlman Music Program's Chamber Music Workshop, has been featured on National Public Radio's "From the Top," and has been honored as Rising Star of the Stradivari Society. He received his bachelor's degree from Juilliard, studying with Itzhak Perlman, and is currently pursuing his master's degree at Juilliard.

His previous orchestral engagements have included the Cleveland Orchestra, the Buffalo, Rochester and Orlando Philharmonics and the New World Symphony. His 2019-2020 appearances include recital debuts in New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. and performances of the Bach concerto for two violins with Itzhak Perlman and the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Randall Goosby's pianist is Zhu Wang. Originally from Shanghai and now based in New York, Mr. Wang is an accomplished recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist, having appeared with the Salzburg Chamber Soloists and Fort Worth Symphony, and in such major venues as Warsaw Philharmonic Concert Hall, Shanghai Concert Hall, the Morgan Library and Weill Recital Hall. He will accompany Mr. Goosby on tour this season in several major cities across the U.S..





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You