Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2022/23 Symphonic Season

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA announces its 45th concert season which offers both in-person and live streamed experiences for all concerts. The season brings Vancouver, WA a lineup of world-renowned guests never before seen with the VSO including harpist Cristina Montes Mateo, violinist Philippe Quint and pianist Vincent Larderet, and Symphony Tacoma Music Director Sarah Ioannides will return as a guest conductor in November 2023. VSO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 33rd consecutive season to conduct such incredible masterworks as Ravel's Bolero, Mahler's Symphony No. 5, and Beethoven's sublime Symphony No. 9.

"It has been thrilling to see audiences returning to live events with such enthusiasm," said VSO Chief Executive Officer Igor Shakhman. "The 2023/24 season in particular will feature world class soloists and magnificent symphonic masterworks that we can't wait to share with our community. The last few years have been a time of immense growth for the VSO and Southwest Washington, and it has been our great pleasure to come together with other arts organizations in the area to develop this vibrant cultural scene."

This season the VSO is introducing seat selection when patrons purchase their tickets, via an interactive seating chart on their website.

Each symphonic program receives two performances at Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, WA with Saturday concerts at 7 p.m. PT and Sunday concerts at 3 p.m. PT. The live streams air concurrently, with special live stream-exclusive video programming before the concert. For more information and full season details go to vancouversymphony.org or call the VSO office at (360) 735-7278.

All performances take place at Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, WA

Ravel Bolero

Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, September 24 at 3 p.m.

Enjoy the great Catalán composer Montsalvatge's thrilling concerto for harp featuring internationally celebrated harpist Cristina Montes Mateo, alongside Ravel's most famous work and Symphony No. 4 from the brilliant Prokofiev.

Montstalvatge: Concerto Capriccio for Harp and Orchestra*

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4

Ravel: Bolero

*Cristina Montes Mateo, harp

Pines of Rome

Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, November 5 at 3 p.m.

You'll be left breathless by Respighi's immortal tone poem, conducted by special guest Maestra Sarah Ioannides. The concert also features violin virtuoso Philippe Quint performing the haunting theme from The Red Violin and Ravel's Tzigane.

Vaughan Williams: "The Wasps" Overture

Corigliano: "The Red Violin" Chaconne for Violin*

Ravel: Tzigane*

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Respighi: Pines of Rome

*Philippe Quint, violin

VSO Holiday Pops

Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, December 10 at 3 p.m.

Vancouver's favorite holiday event! Everyone will find something to love in this program of classic holiday tunes and beloved pops hits. Bring the whole family for festive fun!

Nielsen Sinfonia Espansiva

Saturday, January 20 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, January 21 at 3 p.m.

Maestro Brotons presents this brilliant work from Denmark's most prominent composer evoking the joy of everyday life, and the 2023/24 season's Young Artist Competition gold medalists bring you their winning selections.

Works TBD performed by Young Artist Competition Winners

Nielsen: Symphony No. 3

Mahler's Fifth Symphony

Saturday, February 24 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, February 25 at 3 p.m.

Experience Alwyn's beautiful tribute to a beloved author alongside Mahler's deeply moving rumination on the nature of life and death. A program that will linger with you long after the final notes.

Alwyn: Symphony No. 5, "Hydriotaphia"

Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Left Hand Piano Concerto

Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m.

Performed by guest pianist Vincent Larderet, this thrilling work for one hand will leave you astounded! The concert also features the first suite drawn from Bizet's most celebrated opera and Tchaikovsky's balletic 3rd Symphony.

Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1

Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand*

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3

*Vincent Larderet, piano

Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. // Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m.

Ode to Joy! Beethoven's final symphony and one of the supreme achievements in the history of music. An experience you'll never forget. Featuring Portland Symphonic Choir.

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Season subscriptions are on sale online now at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360) 735-7278. Purchase before June 1, 2023 to get the lowest price possible by waiving the order fee.

Back this season - three types of packages available as 7-concert, 6-concert, and 5-concert subscriptions. New this season by popular demand, reserve any seat in the house when you purchase. The new Premium Seating section covers what was once the Reserved section of the hall, and the rest of the seats are now included in the Standard Seating section.

Premium Seating Packages:

7 Concerts ̶ $346

6 Concerts ̶ $297

5 Concerts ̶ $247

Standard Seating Packages:

7 Concerts ̶ $264

6 Concerts ̶ $228

5 Concerts ̶ $189

Streaming Only Packages:

7 Concerts ̶ $95

6 Concerts ̶ $81

5 Concerts ̶ $68

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 33rd season as Music Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

The VSO, now in its 45th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphony music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.