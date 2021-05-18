Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Go Inside NY Phil Bandwagon 2's First Week Performances

Watch performances from the Mother's Day special event!

May. 18, 2021  

The first week of NY Phil Bandwagon 2 was held at Domino Park. The Friday and Sunday performances drew community members and families celebrating Mother's Day. Presented were performances by Juana Luna and Elisa Toro Franky, Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino, Alma Adentro, and the World Premiere of Mark Grey's "Birds in the Moon."

For Bandwagon 2, the Philharmonic is partnering with six New York institutions that use art to inspire their communities: A Better Jamaica, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, El Puente, Flushing Town Hall, Groundswell, and National Black Theatre. Over four weeks, the Philharmonic and its partners will present a total of 39 performances by more than 100 artists, which span artistic disciplines from reggae, jazz, and opera, to dance, poetry, theater, film, and visual art.

The mobile venue for Bandwagon 2 is a customized 20-foot shipping container, conceived of and designed and built by Chad Owens. It features a foldout stage and LED video wall, a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound Spacemap Go system, integrated lighting, and a video control system designed and created by Mark Grey. Groundswell, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has created a new mural to adorn the sides of the container. Artist Julia Cocuzza designed the mural in collaboration with the Philharmonic and all partner organizations, incorporating visual elements important to the identities of each group.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


