The Wallis Announces Two Hershey Felder Performances Streamed Live From Florence

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces two live streamed musical events produced by HERSHEY FELDER PRESENTS - LIVE FROM FLORENCE, featuring Hershey Felder.

The one-time only, live streamed programs include HERSHEY FELDER as Claude Debussy, A PARIS LOVE STORY, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 5 pm (PST), and HERSHEY FELDER, TCHAIKOVSKY, on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 5 pm (PST). Purchase includes the live stream and an addition week of "on demand' viewing access to the recording of the live stream. Felder doubles as playwright and performer in both performances. Tickets are now on sale, with a 10% discount for purchasing both programs. Proceeds benefit The Wallis.

Felder takes the audience on his own personal journey In Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A Paris Love Story as he explores the life and music of Impressionist composer Claude Debussy, bringing to life a visionary who proclaimed nature his religion and romance his milieu. From the sweeping La mer to the evocative Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune and the mystical "Clair de lune," the celebrated composer created music of ravishing beauty, color and compassion. Critics have hailed Felder in this production as "phenomenal ... (he) exceeds expectations by incorporating his great gift of storytelling, historical knowledge and virtuoso piano playing with a deep, loving personal connection to Debussy" (Broadway World).

Hershey Felder, Tchaikovsky is based on the original production of Our Great Tchaikovsky, and features an extended focus on The Nutcracker ballet (in honor of the holiday season) as well as Tchaikovsky's life in Florence, Italy where he spent considerable time. Tchaikovsky - Live from Florence, an interesting, surprising and engaging holiday treat, will be filmed live on location in Florence.

Says The Wallis Artistic Director Paul Crewes, "The Wallis is delighted to continue its long running and highly successful collaboration with Hershey Felder to present these two compelling digital productions. His ability to pivot to from presenting live in-person performances to producing extremely high quality live-streamed programs from Italy during the pandemic reflects his vision and commitment. His artistry continues to draw ever-expanding audiences with these digital performances."

Both productions are produced by HERSHEY FELDER PRESENTS - LIVE FROM FLORENCE, directed by Stefano Decarli and Felder and based on the stage plays directed by Trevor Hay. Production Design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and Sound Design Production are by Erik Carstensen. Historical and biographical research is by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and Hair are by Isabelle Gerbe. Scenic Construction is directed by Pierre Gerbe.

Following this year's successful live streams of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin; Hershey Felder: Beethoven and Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone from Florence, Italy, which raised significant funds for 13 US theatres and arts organizations, including The Wallis, Felder has created a new arts broadcasting company, HERSHEY FELDER PRESENTS - LIVE FROM FLORENCE. The collaboration unites Felder with Florentine cinema group Montagni Audiovisivi, to produce high quality streaming arts programming for international audiences, both for the period while theatres remain closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, and beyond.

Tickets are $55.00 per household, for viewing on Smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet; a 10% discount is offered for purchasing both programs. Patrons will receive a link and password three days before the event, which will enable them to view the live stream. Purchase includes the live stream and a week of extended "on-demand" viewing access to the recording of the live broadcast (available one-hour after the live broadcast ends). Tickets cannot be transferred or shared. Tickets may be purchased by visiting TheWallis.org/Debussy and TheWallis.org/Tchaikovsky, by email at Tickets@TheWallis.org or by calling 310.746.4000 (Tuesday - Friday, 9:30 am - 2:30 pm).

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.

