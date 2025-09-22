The Music Department of Hofstra University to Present the American Chamber Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Music Department of Hofstra University presents the American Chamber Ensemble on Sunday, October 12 at 3:00 PM, celebrating their 60th Anniversary with performances of music for various combinations of voice, piano, clarinet and strings at Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY.

ACE will present Bernstein's Make Our Garden Grow and works by Beethoven, Andre Messager, Steven Gerber, Schumann, an 8-hand piano work from Faust and the World Premiere of a new work by Andres Maldonado. It will also include dancer Jessica Levin, who will create a dance to Gerber's Cocktail Music for solo piano.

Special guests for the Bernstein will be the Hofstra Chamber Choir directed by Dr. David Fryling. Mezzo-soprano Tammy Hensrud, soprano Karen DiMartino, baritone Andrew DiMartino and ACE student award winner, violinist Jared Mercado will also join the ensemble.

ACE performers will include pianist and ACE Director Marilyn Lehman, along with violinists Eriko Sato and Deborah Wong, violist Todd Lowe, cellist Chris Finckel, and clarinetist and Assistant ACE Director Mindy Dragovich.

This will be a free concert, presented with support from the Hofstra University Music Department and Eva Badowska, Ph.D.and Dean, Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Music by American composer Steven Gerber is presented through a special agreement with The Steven Gerber Trust. Funding for this program has also been provided by the Joseph G. Astman Family Fund for the Hofstra Cultural Center.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman and assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.