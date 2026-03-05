Highmark Mann Center For The Performing Arts Unveils 50th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate its 50th anniversary season in 2026 with a wide-ranging lineup of performances and the unveiling of a reimagined campus. The season will run June through October at the venue’s 21-acre site in Fairmount Park and will coincide with national events marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence.

The season will feature more than 50 performances spanning classical music, ballet, pop, rock, and jazz, with additional artists to be announced.

“We have so much to celebrate here in Philadelphia, and we are thrilled to add to the festivities with a season of spectacular performances that continues a tradition passed down through generations of Philadelphians,” said Catherine M. Cahill, president and CEO of the Mann Center.

A Reimagined Campus

The anniversary season will debut the center’s revitalized campus, the largest infrastructure project undertaken since the venue opened in 1976. The improvements are funded through the organization’s $70 million 50th Anniversary Campaign.

Upgrades include a new Plaza and Welcome Center and the creation of a Music Hall of Fame featuring archival materials and an interactive digital display exploring the venue’s history. The project also introduces the Satell Centennial Wall East, a digital light-and-sound installation presenting historical and cultural imagery.

Additional enhancements include a permanent Skyline Stage, renovated backstage facilities, a new ticket office, expanded concessions, additional restrooms, and a gift shop.

Opening Events And Premieres

The season will open June 4–5 with a world premiere by BalletX. The company will present The Four Seasons Reimagined, a work featuring an original score performed live by composer Dan Deacon and his band, with choreography by Morgann Runacre-Temple, Penny Saunders, Jamar Roberts, and Trey McIntyre.

Another premiere, A Hundred Years On, will debut June 17. The new oratorio is composed by Peter Boyer with a libretto by Mark Campbell. The performance will feature The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Anthony Parnther and the chamber choir The Crossing led by Donald Nally. The work commemorates the 1876 Centennial Exposition held in Fairmount Park.

On June 18, The Philadelphia Orchestra will present 50 Years of Music in the Park, led by Principal Guest Conductor Marin Alsop, featuring music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel, and Gustav Holst.

The orchestra will return July 21 for its annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular, conducted by Xian Zhang and featuring pianist Eric Lu performing Piano Concerto No. 1 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, followed by fireworks accompanying the 1812 Overture.

Concert Headliners

The 2026 lineup will include performances by artists across multiple genres at the TD Pavilion and Skyline Stage. Confirmed performers include Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez (June 27), Paul Simon (July 5), Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell (July 7), Death Cab for Cutie with Japanese Breakfast (July 17), O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb (July 25), and Toto with Christopher Cross and The Romantics (July 26).

Additional performances will include Andrew McMahon performing music from Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (August 8), Hilary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac (August 9), and Zac Brown Band with Grace Potter (August 29).

The Skyline Stage will also host artists including Khalid with Lauv (June 7), Amyl and the Sniffers (June 8), Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Almost Monday (June 14), Jimmy Eat World with Thrice and Hey Mercedes (June 19), and Louis Tomlinson (July 11).

Community Programs And Special Events

The center’s programming will also include community and educational initiatives such as Voices of Hope, an annual celebration honoring leaders in Philadelphia’s Black community (June 23), the Highmark Mann Milestone Mash Up community expo on August 22, and the return of the Young People’s Concert Series in October.

The venue will also host film-and-orchestra events such as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert, where The Philadelphia Orchestra performs the score live during the film.

Additional programming for the anniversary season will be announced in the coming weeks.