The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents Organist Raymond Nagem Virtual Concert

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine will present a live-streamed musical performance by organist Raymond Nagem, the Cathedral's Associate Director of Music. This virtual concert is part of Tuesdays at 6, the Cathedral's weekly series of virtual concerts which bring the stunning concerts they are known for into your home.

Organist Raymond Nagem's performance will be live-streamed on Tuesday July 28th from 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website.

Tuesdays at 6 will continue each week with new performances from members of the Cathedral's Music department. Each performance will utilize newly pieced together digital organs, instruments lent by friendly neighbors, and objects commonly found in homes.

