Tesla Quartet Continues A BARTOK JOURNEY in May and June 2021

The Tesla Quartet continues A Bartók Journey, an exploration of the complete string quartets of Béla Bartók, in late May and June 2021. Each week will focus on one string quartet and features live expert discussions with authors, members of eminent string quartets, and composers; live virtual open rehearsals; enriching social media content; and live stream performances. Guest speakers and experts for weeks 4-6 include Nicholas Kitchen, first violinist of the Borromeo String Quartet; Károly Schranz, founding second violinist of the Takács Quartet; and composer Gabriela Lena Frank.

Audience members will immerse themselves in the unique characteristics of each work and trace the development of Bartók's style throughout his career through six weeks of live events hosted on the Tesla Quartet's YouTube Channel, plus additional content on the quartet's social media platforms. Weeks 1-3 of A Bartók Journey featured Quartets Nos. 1-3 and Dr. Dániel Péter Biró, Professor of Composition at University of Bergen, Norway; Mark Steinberg, first violinist of the Brentano String Quartet; and Dániel Hamar, co-founder of Muszikás.

A Bartók Journey Week 4 - a deep dive into Bartók's String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91 - begins on Wednesday, May 26 at 7:00pm EST with a live Zoom chat with Nicholas Kitchen, first violinist of the Borromeo String Quartet. The Tesla Quartet's Virtual Open Rehearsal will take place on Friday, May 28 at 1:00pm EST and audiences can hear the final live streamed performance of Bartók's fourth quartet on Saturday, May 29 at 7:30pm EST.

A Bartók Journey Week 5 celebrates String Quartet No. 5, Sz. 110, opening with a live Zoom chat on Tuesday, June 1 at 7:00pm EST with Károly Schranz, founding second violinist of the Takács Quartet. A Virtual Open Rehearsal on Friday, June 4 at 1:00pm EST prepares the audience and quartet for a live streamed performance of the fifth quartet on Saturday, June 5 at 7:30pm EST.

Tesla Quartet completes the full cycle of A Bartók Journey in Week 6 with a week focused on composer's String Quartet No. 6, Sz. 119. Tesla Quartet members chat live with composer Gabriela Lena Frank on Wednesday, June 9 at 7:00pm EST and invite audiences to view a Virtual Open Rehearsal on Friday, June 11 at 1:00pm EST. The series culminates on Saturday, June 12 at 7:30pm EST with the final live streamed performance of Bartók's final quartet, String Quartet No. 6, Sz. 119.

A Bartók Journey Schedule Of Events

Registration Link: https://www.teslaquartet.com/bartok-journey-viewer-registration

Free and Open to the Public with Donations Welcome.