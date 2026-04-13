TRICH Industry Presentation Set At A.R.T./New York Ahead Of Massachusetts Run

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Tony Award-winning executive producer Jonathan Demar has announced an industry presentation of TRICH, a solo show written and performed by Becca Schneider and directed by Jenn Haltman and Casey Pfeifer.

The presentation will take place April 20, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. at A.R.T./New York, ahead of the show’s upcoming performances at The Foundry in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

TRICH follows Schneider’s personal experience growing up with trichotillomania, a hair-pulling disorder. The work traces her journey through isolation, shame, and recovery, examining themes of control, identity, and connection.

Since premiering at the United Solo Theatre Festival in 2021, where it received Best Actress and Audience Choice Awards, the production has had multiple regional runs and has been presented at mental health conferences, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness Pennsylvania State Conference.

The production is directed by Jenn Haltman and Casey Pfeifer, with Ariana Sarfarazi serving as General Manager and Consulting Producer.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the Massachusetts performances are available at trichplay.com. For information regarding the industry presentation, contact info@trichplay.com.