Tony-Nominated Composer Gary William Friedman to Release Classical Album JOURNEYS

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The versatile American composer Gary William Friedman, best known for his score for the Tony-nominated, OBIE Award-winning musical The Me Nobody Knows, is releasing his newest classical album Journeys, on the 150 Music label, June 5, 2026.

The recording is comprised of three of his works: "Journeys," a piano concerto with soloist Tanya Gabrielian (recorded September 8, 2025); "Palimpsest," a string quartet (October 29, 2025); and "Butterfly Cantata," (February 11, 2025) a chamber orchestral work based on poems written by young people imprisoned in the Terezin Concentration Camp.

The full program follows:

Gary William Friedman

Journeys Piano Concerto

Movement I

Movement II

Movement III

Palimpsest String Quartet

Movement I

Movement II

Butterfly Cantata

Listen!

Terezin

The Little Mouse

A Cartload of Shoes

The Butterfly

Fear

Epilogue

The recording will be available on CD and all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

American composer Gary William Friedman has led a storied musical life, bridging the genres of classical, jazz, film, television, ballet, opera, and theatre. Perhaps best known for the 1970 groundbreaking musical The Me Nobody Knows, which received OBIE and DRAMA DESK Awards for best musical and five TONY nominations, his versatility has allowed him to be equally respected as a classical artist and as a popular and commercially viable composer.

Journeys marks the second album of classical works recorded by Friedman released on the 150 Music label. His previous release was Colloquy, in 2008. Friedman's last classical album, Colloquy, a selection of symphonic works which was released in 2008 on the 150 Music label.

Other recently recorded classical works include "Reflections", a chamber work performed by the Palisades Virtuosi on Albany Records New American Masters, Volume 6. His orchestral, operatic and dance works have been commissioned and performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Lancaster Music Festival, the Columbus Symphony and The Festival at Sandpoint, Idaho.