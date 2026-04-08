Dave Soldier Releasing First Symphonic Album 'Vipers at the Onyx'

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American musician and neuroscientist Dave Soldier will release Vipers at the Onyx, his first album of symphonic works, on Bright Shiny Things on April 10, 2026. The album is available to pre-order here.

Performed by the Prague Filmharmonic Orchestra led by Adam Klemens, the album's centerpiece is the world premiere recording of Stuff Smith's Unfinished Violin Concerto, Soldier's expansion of a home tape of themes by the 1960s jazz violin legend gifted to the composer, featuring seven-time GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist and composer Curtis Stewart.

The album is framed by symphonic tributes to influences from the jazz canon, the salsa bandleader Eddie Palmieri, nueva canción, and the rural music of Korea.

Stuff Smith (1909-1976) is considered to be one of the greatest of the American jazz violinists, with a career that spanned from Jelly Roll Morton to Dizzy Gillespie. He is perhaps best known for the songs If You're a Viper, I'se a Muggin', and Here Comes the Man with the Jive.

Soldier's version of Stuff Smith's Unfinished Concerto: Music Starts When Words Leave Off was premiered in its chamber version by violinist Miranda Cuckson in NYC in 2017, while the expanded orchestral version on this album is slated for future premiere.

The album also features Soldier's Jaleo, which is dedicated to McCoy Tyner and Eddie Palmieri, whose music Soldier heard at age 15 and whom he credits for inspiring him to become a composer. Originally for solo piano, Jaleo was recorded by Steven Beck, and Soldier sent a copy to Palmieri. On this album, he expands the music for symphony orchestra.

Other tracks on the album include SamulNori, which is dedicated to master percussionist Kim Duk-Soo, and six shorter pieces from Soldier's collection Aventuras, originally written for saxophone and piano duo and recorded by Todd Rewoldt and Jai Jeffryes. Take a look at the tracklist below.

Vipers at the Onyx Tracklist

1. El Amanecer [5:25]

2. Rahsaan [6:20]

3. New York Bars at Dawn [3:40]

4. Albayzin [3:40]

5. Kumiho [5:07]

6. Jaleo [10:10]

7. Stuff Smith's Unfinished Concerto: Music Starts When Words Leave Off [16:58]

8. Lorette Velvette [2:19]

9. SamulNori [8:15]