Jessie Montgomery and THE EVERYTHING BAND Will Perform at Kaufman Music Center

On Friday, May 1, 2026 at 7:30 PM, Kaufman Music Center will present The Everything Band, an all-star collective led by GRAMMY Award-winning composer, violinist, and educator Jessie Montgomery alongside violinist Jannina Norpoth, cellist Gabriel Cabezas, flutist Allison Loggins-Hull, saxophonist Lynn Ligammari, pianist Pascal LeBoeuf, bassist Eleonore Oppenheim, and percussionist Michael W. Davis.

The performance includes selections from Montgomery's 2025 suite Everything, All at Once, composed for the group and premiered at Montgomery's Miller Theatre Composer Portrait. In addition to movements from Everything, All at Once, the program also includes new contributions from band members such as Pascal LeBoeuf and Allison Loggins-Hull and new work by students from Kaufman Music Center's High School who Montgomery worked with.

“I formed The Everything Band in September 2021, supported by an Artist Residency at Montclair State – during a rare window of time where I could gather this exceptional group of musicians – with the idea to expand my practice and return to the improvisational freedom of my youth, not bound by strict notational conventions, elaborate chains of production, or expectations of a certain sound,” Montgomery says. “At the same time, it's exciting to bring large orchestral concepts into a big band arrangement and take advantage of polished textures and overtones, allowing this new assembly to refresh our musical perspectives. To establish a spirit of openness at the heart of TEB, I assembled a group of people I've known and worked with over the past few decades (some of us go as far back as high school) who embody qualities I admire in music and life, and share a rich history of mutual creative influence.”

The Everything Band operates as a collective, with a mix of songs and improvisational concepts contributed by individual band members, musicians who are also composers and performers of varied musical styles. The music is created by experimentation/improvisation and open-ended form, with band members bringing their individual expertise in various styles and techniques to the collective, resulting in a sound that reflects a composite of their influences. Created through group composition and improvisation, the music of TEB flows through multiple musical styles freely with dynamic clarity. Their singular sound and collective model reflect a new cosmos for concert music. The Everything Band's debut at Miller Theater in April of 2025 was met with a warm and enthusiastic crowd and rave reviews. The Everything Band has held residency at Montclair State University and has more upcoming projects in the works.