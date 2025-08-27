St. Lawrence Chamber Music Seminar Reveals 2025 John Lad Prize Winning Quartets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The St. Lawrence Seminar has announced that the 2025 John Lad Prize will be awarded jointly to the Balourdet String Quartet and the Terra String Quartet, two of the most dynamic young ensembles on today's chamber music scene.

As co-recipients of this distinguished prize, the Balourdet and Terra Quartets will be featured in a collaborative performance during the 2026–27 St. Lawrence Legacy Series at Stanford Live, presented at Bing Concert Hall. Their mixed ensemble program will culminate in a performance of George Enescu's monumental String Octet. The prize also includes an invitation to perform at the 2026 Rockport Chamber Music Festival at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.

The John Lad Prize was established in honor of John Lad (Stanford '74), a devoted violist and passionate chamber music enthusiast who passed away in 2007. A longtime participant in the St. Lawrence Chamber Music Seminar, John was beloved for leading early morning Tai Chi sessions in Braun Courtyard, inventing Tai Chi–inspired ball games, and playing chamber music late into the night. His exuberant spirit and unwavering love for ensemble playing continue to inspire.

“John Lad's passion for playing string quartets was addictive,” said the late Geoff Nuttall, founding first violinist of the St. Lawrence String Quartet. “His devotion to music against all odds and his total lack of ego are both qualities that are crucial to the success of any young string quartet. His spirit lives on strongly in our memory and at the seminar.”

The Balourdet and Terra String Quartets embody the same values that John Lad cherished: a profound dedication to chamber music, generosity of spirit, and artistic excellence. Both ensembles are already making significant impressions on stages across the country, and we are confident that they will continue to thrive as musical leaders and cultural ambassadors around the world.