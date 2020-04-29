Selby & Friends Chamber Music Perform on Stage & Online 2-10 May

One of Australia's most loved classical ensembles has broken the 'living-room broadcast' barrier with a socially distant concert performance of Mozart, Beethoven and Dvořák - filmed live in Sydney!

Outstanding Australian international pianist Kathryn Selby AM and her brilliant concert series Selby & Friends entered its 14th year just ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown. Since then, the closure of theatres and concert venues have left artists around the world reduced to zoom meetings and broadcasts from their homes.

Not anymore.

The first of Kathy's concerts "Let's Get Personal" features a piano trio with her friends,

Sydney Symphony Orchestra violinist and concertmaster Andrew Haveron and co-principal cellist Umberto Clerici - filmed live on stage in high definition and high fidelity sound!



Featuring piano trios by Mozart and Beethoven plus Dvořák's beloved Dumky Trio, this unique, sparkling performance also includes discussions between Selby and her guests - echoing Selby & Friends' hallmark entertaining artists 'chat from the stage'.

The concert - first in a planned series - will play to ticketed patrons from 2-10 May. Full info and details are on the website.

Kathy says connection with friends and family is even more important during the current global crisis, "Reaching out through music has always given comfort and solace - and elevated the soul. Being able to bring Selby & Friends concerts to music lovers in the safety of their homes was a satisfying goal, worth striving for... and well worth the challenge of overcoming technical hurdles. I am grateful to our loyal subscribers and my colleagues and friends in the industry for helping make this new initiative come to life!"



Selby & Friends has also launched a free library of live audio recordings drawn from its vast concert archive spanning the past 14 seasons and more. American composer Paul Schoenfield's jazzy Café Music and Schubert's Sonatensatz are already available and the Franck Violin Sonata is set to go online in the next few days. New recordings will be available for all music-lovers - free of charge - each week.



For full details of Lets Get Personal, tickets, free audio and more,

visit www.selbyandfriends.com.au or call 1300 511 099.







