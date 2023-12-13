Sarasota Orchestra Offers Gift Of Music To Hometown Heroes

Sarasota Orchestra announced its second annual Hometown Heroes initiative that will offer a “gift of music” this holiday season to essential workers.

Sarasota Orchestra announced its second annual Hometown Heroes initiative that will offer a “gift of music” this holiday season to essential workers.

The initiative will provide a select number of free tickets to attend a concert entitled “Cheers to the Music of Dance” for members of the Sarasota-Manatee community who work in emergency response, disaster recovery, education, healthcare and other public services. Public servants with a valid ID may reserve up to four free tickets online. The performance will take place on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Sarasota Opera House at 7:30 p.m.

“As we celebrate 75 years of music, we are honored to give back to the exceptional people who work tirelessly to protect our loved ones, nurture our families, and keep our community resilient and healthy,” said Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gordon Greenfield. “We invite our hometown heroes to join us as our guests for a joyful evening of live music.”

Those who work in the following fields are invited to participate: Healthcare, Education, Human Services (social work, food banks, homeless shelters, foster care, other), Law Enforcement, Active Military, Firefighters, Public Works/Utilities (power, water, waste management, other), Construction. A work-issued photo ID is required at Will Call to pick-up free tickets.

This evening of music inspired by dance will have the audience swaying in their seats. Conductor Yue Bao leads Sarasota Orchestra in a program of waltzes, ballet music and more by Brahms, Gluck, Poulenc and Johann Strauss Jr. The concert, part of the Orchestra's Discoveries series, is designed to welcome those new to classical music. The Hometown Heroes initiative is made possible by Orchestra donors and ticket buyers. Tickets for the general public start at $35.

 

When: December 20, 7:30 pm

Where: Sarasota Opera House

How:  Visit Click Here to register for free tickets. Valid ID required to pick up free tickets at concert.

Sarasota Orchestra is celebrating 75 years of performances that move, delight, and inspire music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. Each year, the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's mission also extends to music education, including its acclaimed Sarasota Youth Orchestra programs and the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.




