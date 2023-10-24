Russian Pianist Katya Grineva Returns To Carnegie For Classical Holiday Concert

Acclaimed Russian pianist Katya Grineva returns to Carnegie Hall for her highly anticipated “A Classical Holiday” concert for one night only, Wednesday, December 27, at 8:00 p.m. Celebrating her 21st Stern Auditorium appearance, Katya has performed at the venue more than any other female artist. In what has become a seasonal tradition for local New York City families and tourists alike, Katya's festive concert is a highlight of the holiday season. Katya's playing is hailed for its fluidity and abundance of poetic expression.

Due to the swift ostracization of Russian artists, it has been two years since Katya performed on the Carnegie stage. Moscow-born, she has been based here in New York for much of her adult life. From her forlorn home in Woodstock, she spent the two-year hiatus (2021-23) performing over 300 virtual recitals and 50+ in-person house concerts.

Returning to Carnegie feels like “coming home” for Katya. Performing works from her holiday album A Classical Holiday, Katya showcases new arrangements of Christmas classics including I'll be Home for Christmas, Ave Maria, The Nutcracker, and more. Drawn to spirituality and mysticism, Katya's poetic style brings a different ethereal dimension to this holiday concert. This year's program includes: “Oh Starlight Dust” by 11th century Saint Hildegard, “Initiation of the Priestess” by Gurdjieff/Hartman, and the rarely played Liszt Legends (last performed on the Carnegie stage in 1947 by Russian pianist Vladimir Horowitz.

Born in Moscow, Katya began studying piano at the age of six, attending the Moscow Music School. She went on to the Moscow High School of Music under the aegis of the prestigious Moscow Conservatory, where she studied with Professor Pavel Messner. It was during her tutelage with Maestro Messner that Katya began giving recitals and experiencing the "special and spontaneous" interaction between artist and audience that would become the hallmark of her performances.

In New York, she was awarded a scholarship to immediately enter the Mannes School of Music graduate program, studying with Nina Svetlanova, followed by private coaching with Vladja Mashke, who played a key role in the young pianist's development. Katya made her American debut in 1993 with a performance of Mozart's “Piano Concerto, No. 27 in B-flat, K.595,” accompanied by the Baltimore Symphony. In 1998, she made her Carnegie Hall debut. She has been a guest performer in Ecuador with the Guayaquil Symphony Orchestra and performed for the Fillipino President Gloria Macapagal and does many charity concerts throughout the country. In 2006, Katya was chosen to exclusively perform and record the world premieres of piano sonatas by romantic Viennese composer Marcel Tyberg. At the Australian concerts in Melbourne and in Sydney, the audience heard for the first time in Australia two compositions from Tyberg's “Lost” piano sonatas. Most recently in Summer 2023, she had the distinct honor of opening the new Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles, Washington. Her philanthropic work garnered her accolades, including being the recipient of the Gusi Peace Prize from Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Outstanding Women Award from Ercolano, Italy. She has been awarded the honorable title of Steinway Artist, a special honor from the New York State Shields, and recognition from the government of Guam for her special achievements. She has released nine CDs, the latest one being The Complete Chopin Nocturnes. For more information, visit katyagrineva.com.