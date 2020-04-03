Qwest TV by Quincy Jones Offers 30-Day Free Trials During Quarantine

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

To enable and encourage jazz and related music discovery during this challenging time, Qwest TV by Quincy Jones, the world's first subscription video-on-demand platform dedicated to Jazz and Beyond, is offering new users one-month of free access to its platform and entire content catalog, available until further notice.

New users can redeem with Promo Code: "30DAYSFREE-USD"

"We want to offer music lovers the opportunity to be entertained and replace their concert outings with dedicated programs during this time of global quarantine," says Ackbaraly.

Founded by music legend Quincy Jones in collaboration with French jazz impresario and television producer Reza Ackbaraly, Qwest TV has seen a 30% increase in content engagement over the past two weeks.

Qwest TV will also organize livestreams every day at 10pm (CET) / 4pm (EST) on Instagram. Internationally renowned musicians agree to play live from home via Qwest TV's Instagram account. Internet users can react live throughout the concert.

"We have also included a 'DONATE' button on our Facebook page for each concert that enables viewers to support the non-profit organization MusiCares, which helps which helps music creators and professionals while all events are cancelled," adds Ackbaraly.

Cheick Tidiane Seck, a collaborator of Gorillaz and Salif Keita, Sylvain Luc, who shared the stage with Michel Jonasz and Michel Legrand and the Senegalese bassist Alune Wade have already participated this week.

Next week's program:

Monday, April 6, 2020 - 10pm on Instagram: Brian Jackson, American keyboardist, flutist, singer, composer and sideman of the legendary Gil Scott-Heron.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - 10pm on Instagram: Taylor McFerrin, American DJ, music producer, keyboardist and beatboxer, signed to Flying Lotus' Label, Brainfeeder.

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - 10pm on Instagram: Shawn Lee, American multi-instrumentalist composer, producer and singer.

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - 10pm on Instagram: Eric Bibb, American blues singer-songwriter based in London.

Friday, April 10, 2020 - 10pm on Instagram: Sheléa, African American singer, pianist, composer and backing singer for Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones.

During the entire quarantine period, Qwest TV also broadcasts a flagship program from its catalog every day at 9pm (CET) / 3pm (EST), available from the platform's Facebook and YouTube accounts. Among the Qwest TV gems, Internet users will discover next week:

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - 9pm on Facebook Premiere and YouTube Premiere:

Alfredo Rodriguez & Pedrito Martinez - Live at Jazz sous les Pommiers Festival

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - 9pm on Facebook Premiere and Youtube Premiere:

« Respect to Aretha » Antibalas with Bettye LaVette, José James, Alice Russell & Guests - Live at Jazz à la Villette Festival

Friday, April 10, 2020 - 9pm on Facebook Premiere and Youtube Premiere:

Omar Sosa Quarteto Afrocubano - Live at Jazz à Junas Festival

Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 9pm on Facebook Premiere and Youtube Premiere:

Quincy Jones, A Musical Celebration

Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 9pm on Facebook Premiere and Youtube Premiere:

The Herbie Hancock Trio - Live at Munich Philharmonie (1987)

For more information on Qwest TV, visit qwest.tv.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You