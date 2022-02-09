Pianist Yefim Bronfman Performance at Carnegie Hall Rescheduled to April

Carnegie Hall announced today that the recital by pianist Yefim Bronfman originally planned for Friday, February 18 has been rescheduled for Monday, April 18 at 8:00PM due to changes in Mr. Bronfman's touring schedule. The concert program for the February 18 performance-including piano sonatas by Beethoven, Chopin, and Ustvolskaya-will remain as originally announced.

Ticketholders are asked to retain their February 18 tickets which will be honored at the new performance on Monday, April 18. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org

Program Information

Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

YEFIM BRONFMAN, Piano

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 11 in B-flat Major, Op. 22LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57, "Appassionata"GALINA USTVOLSKAYA Piano Sonata No. 4FREDERIC CHOPIN Piano Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, Op. 58

Tickets, priced at $33-$110, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.

For events in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage presented by Carnegie Hall, a limited number of seats priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Weil Music Institute and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.

In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts . Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.

Please note: To support a safe reopening for in-person events and in accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, everyone entering Carnegie Hall this season will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, as of February 14, 2022, everyone coming to Carnegie Hall will be required to show proof of that they are fully up-to-date on CDC-recommended boosters, based on their eligibility. In addition, everyone on Carnegie Hall's premises will be required to wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth at all times.