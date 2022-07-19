Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Announces its 2022/23 Season, 'Journeys and Soundscapes'

The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony has announced their 2022-23 season "Journeys and Soundscapes" featuring world class soloists, innovative experiences and symphonic music spanning Bach through Prokofiev. PACS will continue to offer immersive concert experiences through its partnership with InsideOut Concerts, and Instrument Laboratories for children through its partnership with the Lucy Moses School. The orchestra's season brings events that offer audience members the combination of incredible music and the immersive, interactive and transformative experiences that have become more popular.

Highlights:

PACS will offer InsideOut Concerts programs that transform classical music concerts into interactive and immersive experiences by seating audiences alongside the musicians of the orchestra

Each program is offered twice-once in an event designed for Families with children, and once for Adults. The Family/Children event includes an Instrument Laboratory where children can try the instruments of the orchestra. The Adult event includes a reception after the performance with the musicians.

PACS 2022-2023 programs include works by Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Debussy, Sibelius, Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev.

New for this season: "The Nutcracker" Two Ways--Performing as part of Long Island's premiere production with the Eglevsky Ballet, and an immersive "InsideOut Nutcracker" at the DiMenna Center

Tickets to the 2022-2023 season of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony are available online using this link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186522®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FPACS22-23Tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"While the classical music world is in 100% agreement that growing audiences is essential to our future, traditional approaches involving traditional concerts haven't really moved the needle, " says music director David Bernard. "With InsideOut Concerts, where we seat the audience alongside the orchestra musicians, we have pivoted the classical concert to be more of an experience for the audience-adding an immersive/interactive element that is more enticing to audiences. Overall, it is an amazing experience for me to witness the transformation of first-time audience members into new classical music enthusiasts during the event in real time." says Music Director David Bernard.

PACS offers two events on each concert day. The first event held at 2PM, is designed for Families with children, offering a shorter program with selections of the works, followed by an Instrument Laboratory sponsored by New York City's Lucy Moses School, where children can experiment with playing the instruments of the orchestra. The second event held at 5PM, is designed for Adults, offering the full program followed by a reception with refreshments where the audience can mingle with the conductor and members of the orchestra.

All events are located at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 West 37th Street between Ninth and Tenth Avenues in New York City.

PROGRAM 1: FROM BACH TO MOZART

Saturday, October 1st, 2022

Join us for a musical journey from Bach through Haydn leading to Mozart, featuring Christopher Martin, principal trumpet of the New York Philharmonic, and Kristin Sampson, soprano as our soloists.

Bach Aria from Cantata 51, "Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen" with Kristin Sampson and Christopher Martin

Haydn Trumpet Concerto, Christopher Martin, Soloist

Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D, "Prague"

2PM Family Event including Instrument Laboratory

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2223Concert1F

5PM Full/Adult Event including Reception

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2223Concert1A

PROGRAM 2: NORDIC SOUNDSCAPES

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Join us for a musical journey through rivers and fjords to the North Cape awash in the Midnight Sun.

Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1

Sibelius Symphony No. 2

2PM Family Event including Instrument Laboratory

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2223Concert2F

5PM Full/Adult Event with Reception

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2223Concert2A

PROGRAM 3: INSIDEOUT NUTCRACKER

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Just in time for the Holidays, you and your family will join us for a journey through Tchaikovsky's musical imagining of the Land of the Sweets.

Tchaikovsky "The Nutcracker"

2PM Adults and Family Event including Instrument Laboratory

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2223Concert3F

PROGRAM 4: SEA AND SKY

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Join us for a multimedia exploration of Impressionist music and projected art selected and introduced by Dr. Charles Riley, Director of the Nassau County Museum of Art.

Debussy Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune

Debussy Nuages and Fetes from Nocturnes

Debussy La Mer

Debussy Clair du lune

2PM Family Event including Instrument Laboratory

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2223Concert4F

5PM Full/Adult Event including Reception

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2223Concert4A

PROGRAM 5: TALES AND TRANSFORMATIONS

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Join us for a journey through Prokofiev's music--from the tale of Peter and the Wolf to his majestic and beautiful Symphony No. 5--from your seat inside the orchestra.

Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf

Prokofiev Symphony No. 5

2PM Family Event including Instrument Laboratory

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2223Concert5F

5PM Full/Adult Event including Reception

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PACS2223Concert5A

Programs of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony are made possible by the generous support of the New York State Council on the Arts. For more information, please visit http://www.chambersymphony.com.