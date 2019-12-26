Palm Beach Symphony Names Its Instrumental Music Teacher Of The Year

U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School of the Arts Susan Ott Rodberg was named the Palm Beach Symphony's 2019 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year at the sold-out Fourth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête Luncheon that supports the major cultural institution's education and outreach programs which last year served more than 17,500 area students.

Rodberg is a 38-year veteran of music education teaching orchestral strings and Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont cited many of her accomplishments when bestowing the award that include: coordinating the Elementary All-County Orchestra in 2019 and 2020; mentoring members of the American String Teachers Association; serving as a founding board member of the Palm Beach County String Festival; and being recognized as the 2004 Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County Music Teacher of the Year.

"Susan has displayed an incredible passion for music teaching and encouraging others with an emphasis on strings," McClymont said. "I believe everyone here today would agree with me that we have successfully identified a worthly recipient of this year's award."

Rodberg received a beautiful basket of luxury items and the honor also includes coaching sessions by Palm Beach Symphony musicians for spring semester music students, a classroom visit by Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz, invitation for a student music ensemble of the winning teacher's choice to perform at a Palm Beach Symphony event and complimentary tickets for the winner's classes to attend a Palm Beach Symphony concert.

"I am not just a music teacher," Rodberg said when accepting the award. "I teach future musicians and future lawyers in lessons that will help them one day find their place in society and guide them to a fulfilling life."

Nominations for the program which is currently entering its third year open in the fall and are available to current band or orchestra K-12 music teachers at public, private or charter schools in Palm Beach County who have a minimum of three years experience working directly with students and teaching music within a classroom or school setting.

For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You