Palm Beach Symphony Closes Current Season With Alexander Toradze, May 22

Renowned pianist Alexander Toradze joins Palm Beach Symphony for the 2021-22 season finale in a concert livestreamed from the Kravis Center on Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Toradze performs Ravel's lighthearted and sparkling Piano Concerto in G Major with its nod to American jazz. In the second Palm Beach Symphony premiere of Ravel on the evening's program, the Symphony performs Ma Mère l'Oye, or the Mother Goose Suite, which like the fairy tales it celebrates, enchants listeners with a sense of wonder. Brahms' first orchestral work, Serenade No. 1 in D Major, allows the Symphony to shine in a fitting culmination to a landmark season.

A masterful virtuoso in the grand Romantic tradition, Toradze has enriched the Great Russian pianistic heritage with his own unorthodox interpretative conceptions, deeply poetic lyricism and intensely emotional excitement. He has recorded all five Prokofiev concertos and Scriabin's Prometheus: The Poem of Fire with Valery Gergiev and the Kirov Orchestra as well as recital albums of the works of Mussorgsky, Stravinsky, Ravel and Prokofiev. Born in Tbilisi, Georgia, Toradze moved permanently to the United States and, in 1991, was appointed as the Martin Endowed Professor of Piano at Indiana University in South Bend, where he has created the Toradze Piano Studio, a worldwide touring ensemble that has performed in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Portugal and France.

The concert is dedicated to Palm Beach Symphony's late board president Dale Archer McNulty.

"Dale served as Board President since 2008 and was a major force behind transitioning the Symphony into a world-class orchestra," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. "During his tenure, the Symphony enriched the lives of thousands through community outreach and music education programs and he and his wife, Marietta, worked tirelessly to benefit the Symphony and our community."

The concert will be performed before a limited invited audience at the Kravis in accordance with health and safety guidelines following CDC recommendations and guidance from local and state officials.

The concert also will be broadcast digitally in high-quality video and audio which can be viewed for an entire week following the concert on computers, tablets, smartphones and TVs. Virtual passes are $30 and available at www.palmbeachsymphony.org and by phone at (561) 281-0145.