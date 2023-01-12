Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform Solo Organ Recital At Bach Festival Society Of Winter Park

Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform Solo Organ Recital At Bach Festival Society Of Winter Park

An eloquent champion of his instrument, Mr. Jacobs is known for his imaginative interpretations and charismatic stage presence.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Grammy-award winning American organist Paul Jacobs will give a solo organ recital at 7:30 PM EST on Friday, February 3, 2023, in the Knowles Memorial Chapel (1000 Holt AvenueWinter Park, FL, 32789) at Winter Park, Florida. This concert, part of the renowned Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, will feature works by both classical and contemporary composers. Full program information follows:

Performance Details:

John Weaver Fantasia For Organ

Johann Sebastian Bach Trio Sonata in E minor, BWV 528

César Franck Prélude, Fugue et Variation, Op.18

Dudley Buck Concert Variations on 'The Star-Spangled Banner', Op.23

~Intermission~

Alexandre Guilmant Sonata No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 42

The internationally celebrated organist Paul Jacobs combines a probing intellect and extraordinary technical mastery with an unusually large repertoire, both old and new. Reviewing Mr. Jacobs' performance of Bach's Six Trio Sonatas, Jay Nordlinger of The New Criterion wrote: "Jacobs is an excellent player. Among his qualities are crispness, clarity, tidiness, smarts. He pays attention to details, including note values: He is not one to linger over a note-to hold it too long-but rather releases it at just the right time. This makes a difference in music." (November 2009)

General admission is free for this concert, for more information, please visits the event page, and Organist Paul Jacobs' website.

An eloquent champion of his instrument, Mr. Jacobs is known for his imaginative interpretations and charismatic stage presence. Mr. Jacobs is the only organist ever to have won a Grammy Award-in 2011 for Messiaen's towering "Livre du Saint-Sacrément." No other organist is so frequently re-invited as soloist to perform with prestigious orchestras, thus making him a pioneer in the movement for the revival of symphonic music featuring the organ. Having performed to great critical acclaim on five continents and in each of the fifty United States, Mr. Jacobs regularly appears with the Chicago Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Edmonton Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra, Montreal Symphony, Nashville Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, Pacific Symphony, Phoenix Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Toledo Symphony, and Utah Symphony, among others. Mr. Jacobs is also Director of the Oregon Bach Festival Organ Institute, a position he assumed nine seasons ago.

Mr. Jacobs has transfixed audiences, colleagues, and critics alike with landmark performances of the complete works for solo organ by J.S. Bach and Messiaen, as well as works by a vast array of other composers. He made musical history at the age of 23 when he played Bach's complete organ works in an 18-hour marathon performance on the 250th anniversary of the composer's death. A fierce advocate of new music, Mr. Jacobs has premiered works by Samuel Adler, Mason Bates, Michael Daugherty, Bernd Richard Deutsch, John Harbison, Wayne Oquin, Stephen Paulus, Christopher Theofanidis, and Christopher Rouse, among others. As a teacher he has also been a vocal proponent of the redeeming nature of traditional and contemporary classical music.

Past recital engagements have included performances under the aegis of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Cleveland Orchestra, Dallas Symphony, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center White Light Festival, Los Angeles Philharmonic at Disney Hall, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Phoenix Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Oregon Bach Festival, San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Warsaw Philharmonic, Spivey Hall in Atlanta, the St. Louis Cathedral-Basilica, Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, as well as at the American Guild of Organists.

He has given the world premiere of Christopher Rouse's Organ Concerto with the Philadelphia Orchestra-co-commissioned by the National Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic-and, with the Toledo Symphony, has performed Michael Daugherty's Once Upon a Castle, a work he recorded in 2015 with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and conductor Giancarlo Guerrero which was released by Naxos in September 2016, and awarded three Grammys, including Best Classical Compendium.



League of American Orchestras Establishes Anne Parsons Leadership Program for Women and No Photo
League of American Orchestras Establishes Anne Parsons Leadership Program for Women and Non-Binary Orchestra Professionals
The League of American Orchestras has launched the Anne Parsons Leadership Program, League President and CEO Simon Woods announced. Honoring Anne Parsons, the transformative orchestra field leader and mentor who passed away in 2022, the three-year pilot mentoring program aims to effect structural change by supporting women and non-binary orchestra professionals in their career progressions, and ultimately improving gender equity within the C-suite.
Molinari Quartets TWENTIETH AND BEYOND Series Returns January 18 At The Conservatoire Photo
Molinari Quartet's TWENTIETH AND BEYOND Series Returns January 18 At The Conservatoire de Montréal
To continue its 25th anniversary-season, the Molinari Quartet's Twentieth and Beyond series is hosting its next concert on January 18th (initially planned for December 9 2022) at 7:30 pm in the concert Hall of the the Conservatoire de Montréal.
American Symphony Orchestra To Perform Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony & Ethel Smyths Photo
American Symphony Orchestra To Perform Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony & Ethel Smyth's Mass In D, January 27
The American Symphony Orchestra continues its 2022-23 season on January 27 with a program at St. Bartholomew's Church, a New York National Historic Landmark, exploring music for organ and orchestra by Camille Saint-Saëns and Dame Ethel Smyth. It features soloist Paolo Bordignon, organist and choirmaster of the church and harpsichordist of the New York Philharmonic, along with soprano Anya Matanovic, mezzo-soprano Eve Gigliotti, tenor Joshua Blue, and bass Adam Lau.  
Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra to Present Farrenc Symphony No.3 This Month Photo
Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra to Present 'Farrenc Symphony No.3' This Month
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on January 14, 2023 at 7:30pm for 'Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra: Farrenc Symphony No.3' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.

More Hot Stories For You


League of American Orchestras Establishes Anne Parsons Leadership Program for Women and Non-Binary Orchestra ProfessionalsLeague of American Orchestras Establishes Anne Parsons Leadership Program for Women and Non-Binary Orchestra Professionals
January 11, 2023

The League of American Orchestras has launched the Anne Parsons Leadership Program, League President and CEO Simon Woods announced. Honoring Anne Parsons, the transformative orchestra field leader and mentor who passed away in 2022, the three-year pilot mentoring program aims to effect structural change by supporting women and non-binary orchestra professionals in their career progressions, and ultimately improving gender equity within the C-suite.
American Symphony Orchestra To Perform Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony & Ethel Smyth's Mass In D, January 27American Symphony Orchestra To Perform Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony & Ethel Smyth's Mass In D, January 27
January 9, 2023

The American Symphony Orchestra continues its 2022-23 season on January 27 with a program at St. Bartholomew's Church, a New York National Historic Landmark, exploring music for organ and orchestra by Camille Saint-Saëns and Dame Ethel Smyth. It features soloist Paolo Bordignon, organist and choirmaster of the church and harpsichordist of the New York Philharmonic, along with soprano Anya Matanovic, mezzo-soprano Eve Gigliotti, tenor Joshua Blue, and bass Adam Lau.  
Odyssey Opera and Boston Modern Orchestra Project Present the East Coast Premiere of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGSOdyssey Opera and Boston Modern Orchestra Project Present the East Coast Premiere of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGS
January 5, 2023

Odyssey Opera, in partnership with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), presents the East Coast premiere of Tobias Picker and Aryeh Lev Stollman's Awakenings (2022) Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Sejong Soloists Releases Second Series of Stradivarius Violin 'Cobbett' NFT collectionSejong Soloists Releases Second Series of Stradivarius Violin 'Cobbett' NFT collection
December 29, 2022

Sejong Soloists released the second series of the Stradivarius Violin 'Cobbett' NFT collection on December 27, 2022. This series follows in the style of the first, blending the highest quality performances of classical masterpieces with stunning new visual artwork.
Smoke Jazz Club Presents New Year's Eve Celebration With Paula West and MoreSmoke Jazz Club Presents New Year's Eve Celebration With Paula West and More
December 28, 2022

Smoke Jazz Club resumes its New Year's Eve Celebration—after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Celebrate the new year at Smoke for an experience like no other with the Eric Reed Sextet featuring special guest jazz vocalist Paula West and Vincent Herring, Jeremy Pelt, John Webber, and Joe Farnsworth for three memorable sets: 2 evening dinner sets and 1 Midnight Celebration set with champagne toast.
share