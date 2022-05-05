New York Youth Symphony Composition Date 2022 To Perform Sixteen World Premieres

Composing a new work can be extremely daunting. Staring at the empty page of sheet music knowing that you must fill it all with note. Under the direction of Dr. Kyle Blaha, students that take part in the New York Youth Symphony's Composition program are given the perfect environment to fill those pages with some of the most beautiful and thought-provoking music.



People will have the chance to see and hear sixteen world premieres at the culminating event of New York Youth Symphony's 2021/22 season, Composition Date 2022 performed by members of the NYYS Orchestra, Chamber Music, Jazz, and Robert L. Poster Conducting programs at National Sawdust, the premier venue for new music, on Thursday, May 19th at 7:30pm.



"Working with these students as they literally take what they are hearing in the minds and put it on paper is truly one of the most fascinating musical endeavors," explained Dr. Kyle Blaha, director of New York Youth Symphony's Composition Program. "I am honored and proud to be able to help guide and foster these amazing talents and help them bring their works to life."



The repertoire of the evening is as follows:

Jazz Program:

Rosethorn Rag by composer Mateo Ramirez

Shimmers of Blue by composer Danae Venson

Island Blues by composer Artemy Mukhin

Jazz Program Performers:

Cameron Sewell-Snyder - Alto Sax

Kalia Ferretti - Trumpet

Laura Orzehoski - Trombone

Wendell Moske - Guitar

Carlin Lee - Piano

Lucas Giordano - Bass

Avery Gottshall - Drums

Chamber Music Program:

gelatinous chaos by composer Hudson Ragins

pencils down by composer Trinity Williamson

Performed by West Side Winds

Jessica Ringston - Flute

Ben Schonhorn - Oboe

Sakira Fujimoto - Clarinet

Marcus Shaw - Horn

Trey Coudret - Bassoon

vidia by composer Jordan Millar

A Bit on Fun! by composer Nathaniel Strout

Performed by Amoroso Quartet

Myra Cui - Violin

Iris Sung - Violin

Georgia Post-Lipnick - Viola

Lila Holyoke - Cello

f.e.b. by composer Haeon Lee

Clarinet Quintet No. 1, "Wind Currents" by composer Luke Christopher Baron

Performed by Traumerei

Christian Lee - Clarinet

Cadee Lee - Clarinet

Seung Hee (Sunny) Rhew - Clarinet

Dongkon Lee - Clarinet

Jacob Cho - Bass Clarinet

Chamber Orchestra Program:

Cross composed by Ethan Fisher-Chaves; Gabe Nichols, Conductor

The Inner Light composed byJames Pecore; Matteo Paoli, Conductor

Adagio for Chamber Orchestra composed by Calysta Chamberlain; Amelia Krinke, Conductor

Dances of Light and Shadow composed by Chuyi Luo 洛楚宜; Sofia Ouyang, Conductor

Awakening composed by Nikolas Scheiber-Loeis; Nicholas Vanderveen, Conductor

Dawn composed by Jivan X. Ramesh; Sarah Goldberg, Conductor

Azure composed by Ilaria Hawley; Ziyi Tao, Conductor

Performed by The New York Youth Symphony

Myra Cui - Violin 1

Krystal Sun - Violin 2

Georgia Post-Lipnick - Viola

Deborah Ro - Cello

Kyle Perea - Bass

Blue Shelton - Flute

Will Dunlop - Oboe

Josh Choi - Clarinet

Alex Bala - Bassoon

Marcus Shaw - Horn

Matt Sidler - Trumpet

Matteo Paoli - Trombone

Edward Mistretta - Trombone