New York Youth Symphony Composition Date 2022 To Perform Sixteen World Premieres
The performance is on Thursday, May 19th at 7:30pm.
Composing a new work can be extremely daunting. Staring at the empty page of sheet music knowing that you must fill it all with note. Under the direction of Dr. Kyle Blaha, students that take part in the New York Youth Symphony's Composition program are given the perfect environment to fill those pages with some of the most beautiful and thought-provoking music.
People will have the chance to see and hear sixteen world premieres at the culminating event of New York Youth Symphony's 2021/22 season, Composition Date 2022 performed by members of the NYYS Orchestra, Chamber Music, Jazz, and Robert L. Poster Conducting programs at National Sawdust, the premier venue for new music, on Thursday, May 19th at 7:30pm.
"Working with these students as they literally take what they are hearing in the minds and put it on paper is truly one of the most fascinating musical endeavors," explained Dr. Kyle Blaha, director of New York Youth Symphony's Composition Program. "I am honored and proud to be able to help guide and foster these amazing talents and help them bring their works to life."
The repertoire of the evening is as follows:
Jazz Program:
- Rosethorn Rag by composer Mateo Ramirez
- Shimmers of Blue by composer Danae Venson
- Island Blues by composer Artemy Mukhin
Jazz Program Performers:
Cameron Sewell-Snyder - Alto Sax
Kalia Ferretti - Trumpet
Laura Orzehoski - Trombone
Wendell Moske - Guitar
Carlin Lee - Piano
Lucas Giordano - Bass
Avery Gottshall - Drums
Chamber Music Program:
- gelatinous chaos by composer Hudson Ragins
- pencils down by composer Trinity Williamson
Performed by West Side Winds
Jessica Ringston - Flute
Ben Schonhorn - Oboe
Sakira Fujimoto - Clarinet
Marcus Shaw - Horn
Trey Coudret - Bassoon
- vidia by composer Jordan Millar
- A Bit on Fun! by composer Nathaniel Strout
Performed by Amoroso Quartet
Myra Cui - Violin
Iris Sung - Violin
Georgia Post-Lipnick - Viola
Lila Holyoke - Cello
- f.e.b. by composer Haeon Lee
- Clarinet Quintet No. 1, "Wind Currents" by composer Luke Christopher Baron
Performed by Traumerei
Christian Lee - Clarinet
Cadee Lee - Clarinet
Seung Hee (Sunny) Rhew - Clarinet
Dongkon Lee - Clarinet
Jacob Cho - Bass Clarinet
Chamber Orchestra Program:
- Cross composed by Ethan Fisher-Chaves; Gabe Nichols, Conductor
- The Inner Light composed byJames Pecore; Matteo Paoli, Conductor
- Adagio for Chamber Orchestra composed by Calysta Chamberlain; Amelia Krinke, Conductor
- Dances of Light and Shadow composed by Chuyi Luo 洛楚宜; Sofia Ouyang, Conductor
- Awakening composed by Nikolas Scheiber-Loeis; Nicholas Vanderveen, Conductor
- Dawn composed by Jivan X. Ramesh; Sarah Goldberg, Conductor
- Azure composed by Ilaria Hawley; Ziyi Tao, Conductor
Performed by The New York Youth Symphony
Myra Cui - Violin 1
Krystal Sun - Violin 2
Georgia Post-Lipnick - Viola
Deborah Ro - Cello
Kyle Perea - Bass
Blue Shelton - Flute
Will Dunlop - Oboe
Josh Choi - Clarinet
Alex Bala - Bassoon
Marcus Shaw - Horn
Matt Sidler - Trumpet
Matteo Paoli - Trombone
Edward Mistretta - Trombone