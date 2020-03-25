Naïve Classiques to Release Concerti Per Violino VIII 'Il Teatro'

On April 3, French label Naïve Classiques will release Concerti per violino VIII "il teatro," the latest installment in its "invaluable" Vivaldi Edition (AllMusic). Considered "among the most outstanding initiatives in the history of recording" by Diapason, the series is devoted to newly rediscovered works of Vivaldi housed at the Biblioteca Nazionale in Turin. This 63rd Vivaldi Edition album and eighth volume of violin concertos features the music of French violinist Julien Chauvin and his "impressive new ensemble" (The Times of London) Le Concert de la Loge. Chauvin is the first French violinist to join the line of prestigious solo virtuosi recording for the Vivaldi Edition.



Cited by La Croix as an "enterprising artist with a passion for history," Chauvin founded Le Concert de la Loge in 2015. In Concerti per violino VIII "il teatro," Chauvin leads the ensemble while performing on Vivaldi's favored instrument. This particular set of six concertos highlight the consistently close links between Vivaldi's instrumental and operatic works, with superbly phrased cantabile and above all a sense of dramatic and narrative tension. Musical quotations, borrowings, reworkings and affinities here bring his instrumental music and operas closer together - two genres of equal virtuosity, on which Vivaldi lavished his genius in equal measure, and in every expressive register.

HERE you can find a first listen of Vivaldi Edition Album: Concerti per violino VIII, "il teatro"

Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) - Concerti per violino VIII "il teatro"

Julien Chauvin VIOLIN & Le Concert de la Loge



Concerto RV 187 in do maggiore

Concerto RV 387 in si minore

Concerto RV 235 in re minore

Concerto RV 217 in re maggiore

Concerto RV 321 in sol minore

Concerto RV 366 "il carbonelli" in si bemolle maggiore





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You