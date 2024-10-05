Madison Marie McIntosh and Nat Simone Form Duo Psalmistae

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soprano Nat Simone and mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh have announced the formation of Duo Psalmistae - a classical Christian duo.

The debut appearance of Duo Psalmistae will be part of Good Tidings of Great Joy - a festive concert that will take place in Lake Worth, Florida, on November 30. As previously announced by BroadwayWorld, Simone and McIntosh will perform solo pieces with pianist Gregory Ritchey. As a duo, they will perform Pat Heldman Johnson's setting of 2 Peter 3:8-9 and a duet by composer Vita Koreneva and librettist Susan Conti from 3:16, a new opera that will premiere in 2025. Acclaimed actor Liche Ariza, best known for his roles in television dramas such as The Chosen, will make a special guest appearance in another scene from 3:16.

About the vocalists:

"Sparkling" mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh has been praised for her "wondrously flexible voice," "prodigious vocal skills," and "richly textured and strong lower register" (Voce di Meche). OperaWire has praised her "vocal power," "enchanting voice," "velvety mezzo-soprano," and "abundant vocal and dramatic technique, with no shortage of soaring high notes and flexible roulades." On the main stage of Carnegie Hall, she has performed as the alto soloist in Bach's Magnificat, BWV 243; Vivaldi's Magnificat, RV 610; and Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living. Madison won The American Prize in Vocal Performance in 2020 and has performed roles with opera companies such as Caramoor, the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Teatro Nuovo, Sarasota Opera, Teatro Grattacielo, and the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice. She recently performed in Eve Queler's annual Bel Canto Opera Concert for the third time and has sung in concerts and other events presented by Florida Grand Opera, Fort Worth Opera, and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Nat Simone, a dynamic dramatic soprano, blends gospel, jazz, and classical music with British, Jamaican, and West Indies influences, creating a soul-stirring fusion that tells a rich cultural story. With over two decades of singing experience and formal music education, she honors her family's legacy and her faith through her powerful performances. In addition to participating in numerous events, recordings, and collaborations, Nat Simone has worked with a host of composers performing original work and has performed at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, the World Trade Center, and St. Patrick's Cathedral. She has graced national stages with Dicapo Opera and Trilogy Opera, showcasing her talent in renowned productions such as Porgy and Bess and The Mask in the Mirror. Deeply committed to her faith and charitable causes, Nat Simone's music resonates with spiritual depth and cultural richness, captivating audiences far and wide.

