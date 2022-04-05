Long Island Music Hall of Fame Accepting 2022 Scholarship and Educator of Note Nominations

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is now accepting applications for their 2022 Student Scholarship and "Educator of Note" programs.

This year, LIMHoF will award four $500 scholarships to graduating students. These scholarships will provide funding for eligible graduating high school students from Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn, Queens, or Kings (Brooklyn) Counties who have shown an interest in pursuing a career in music. To apply and to read the eligibility requirements, please download the scholarship application.

Student Scholarships Applications Due: Friday May 13th, 2022*

LIMHoF's "Educator of Note" program recognizes music teachers and professors in public or private schools, as well as colleges or studios who have demonstrated a commitment to music education. The winner is honored with a grant to be used within the school or district where they teach (or taught). To nominate an individual for the "Educator of Note Award," please download the "Educator of Note" application.

Educator of Note Award Applications Due: Friday September 30th, 2022*

*All applications must be postmarked by the application due date in order to be accepted.

For more information about LIMHOF's education recognition programs, contact Tom Needham, Education Advisory Board Chairman at education@limusichalloffame.org. More information and applications for both programs may be found at https://www.limusichalloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants/