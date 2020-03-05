Leading Composer Brett Dean Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The composer Brett Dean, who was set to conduct Saturday evening's Adelaide Festival performance The Sound of History, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon travelling to Australia from a performance in Taiwan.



Dean, 58, who travelled to Adelaide on Tuesday 3 March for his appearance is now quarantined in isolation at The Royal Adelaide Hospital and under the care of SA Health. Three people in Adelaide have since placed themselves into voluntary quarantine under advice from SA Health. None have developed any symptoms.

Adelaide Festival is working closely with SA Health to ensure that all protocols designed to prevent or limit the spread of COVID-19 are being observed.

Executive Director of Adelaide Festival Rob Brookman said: "The health and safety of the public, our artists and our staff are of paramount importance to the Adelaide Festival and we are following the advice provided to us by SA Health and instituting appropriate measures meticulously. We are obviously very concerned for the health of Brett who is receiving the best of care, and we hope that he has a swift and full recovery."

The Sound of History concert will proceed as scheduled with eminent conductor and composer Richard Mills stepping in. There is no risk to the public attending the performance.

"The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra is sorry to learn of Brett's diagnosis. Brett is a long-standing and close friend of the ASO and we were very much looking forward to collaborating on this wonderful project. We wish him well for a speedy recovery," said Vince Ciccarello, Managing Director of Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

The Festival encourages everyone to continue to enjoy all that Adelaide in March has to offer.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You