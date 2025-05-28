Kate Suthers Announced As New Coriole Music Festival Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The McLaren Vale Music Festival Association (MVMFA) has announced the appointment of Kate Suthers as the new Artistic Director of the Coriole Music Festival. Kate, also the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) Concertmaster, will take the reins from outgoing Artistic Director Simon Cobcroft after a highly successful three-year tenure.

Kate's appointment follows the festival's silver jubilee this month and as one of the most in demand orchestral leaders, chamber musicians and ensemble players is a major coup for the festival. Sydney born and based in the UK until joining the ASO as Concertmaster, Kate studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London before holding positions in the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and City of Birmingham Orchestra.

A committed chamber musician, Kate is excited to continue the legacy of the Coriole Music Festival as one of the top chamber events in Australia as well as explore new opportunities for artists and audiences.

"I'm delighted to be entrusted with the role of the next Artistic Director of the Coriole Music Festival. The recent festival celebrated 25 years, and I see my tenure as a chance to build on those traditions as well as an opportunity to explore new repertoire and programming. I relish the thought of combining the beautiful setting of the Coriole Vineyard with a weekend full of music". Kate Suthers, Coriole Music Festival Artistic Director

For MVMFA Chair Mark de Raad Kate is a wonderful successor to Simon Cobcroft and a musician who can guide Coriole Music Festival into its next era and build on the events enviable position on the national classical music calendar.

"We warmly welcome Kate as Artistic Director as we look to the future while celebrating and acknowledging the Coriole Music Festival family who has helped shape the event over the last 25 years. It's the community of artists, supporters and audience who are the lifeblood of the festival". Mark de Raad, MVMFA Chair

Coriole Music Festival co-founder and MVMFA Board member Mark Lloyd is pleased to welcome Kate to the role of Artistic Director and excited for her debut program for the 2026 festival.

"I can't wait to see what Kate brings to the Coriole Music Festival as the attention moves towards next year". Mark Lloyd, Coriole Music Festival

Kate Suthers debut program for the 2026 Coriole Music Festival will be announced in November this year.

Next year's festival is confirmed for 16 and 17 May 2026 at Coriole Vineyard in McLaren Vale.

