Ian Chung Releases New EP Honoring Ryuichi Sakamoto

To mark the second anniversary of Ryuichi Sakamoto's passing, composer and pianist Ian Chung is releasing a new EP, Dear Mr. Sakamoto: A Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto. This EP features two instrumental pieces inspired by the legendary composer, with Ian Chung reinterpreting Sakamoto's profound musical legacy in his own way.

Both musically and philosophically, Sakamoto had a profound influence on Ian Chung. In a recent interview, Chung described Sakamoto as more than just a musical predecessor-he saw him as a guiding figure in life, drawing inspiration not only from his music but also from his beliefs, social activism, and resilience in the face of adversity.

"Above all, his endless creativity and innovative spirit always amazed me," said Ian Chung. "Mr. Sakamoto transcended genres, from electronic music to classical, crafting works that were both experimental and deeply emotional. His social convictions and the way he faced personal struggles greatly influenced not only how I create music but also how I live my life."

This deep admiration is woven throughout Dear Mr. Sakamoto: A Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto. This EP presents two compositions, each offering a unique perspective.

All the Little Lights in Tokyo carries the stylistic DNA of Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, featuring delicate piano melodies and the warm cello tones of London-based Japanese cellist Akito Goto. It paints a sonic portrait of Tokyo's twinkling lights at dusk, capturing the moment when artificial lights illuminate the darkness, symbolizing collective resilience.

Ian Chung acknowledged that he drew significant inspiration from the balance of simplicity and complexity in Sakamoto's compositions. "The way Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence gradually builds its melody and emotional intensity was a major influence on how I structured this piece," Chung explained. "That approach is reflected in the rhythmic patterns and structural repetitions of All the Little Lights in Tokyo." This marks Chung's second collaboration with Akito Goto, following their previous work Life Goes On, showcasing an even deeper musical synergy.

Inspired by Sakamoto's Aqua, Yoonseul (Everything Will Be Fine) is centered around the Korean word yoonseul, which describes the shimmering reflection of light on water. The gentle piano melodies mirror the movement of waves, embodying both change and enduring hope.

Chung noted that while composing this piece, he reflected on Sakamoto's approach to film scores, particularly in Monster and Opus. "He never felt the need to announce, 'I am Ryuichi Sakamoto,' yet his music always elevated and deepened the films' narratives," Chung recalled. "The words 'In memory of Ryuichi Sakamoto' in the ending credits of Monster still resonate deeply with me."

Ian Chung's tribute goes beyond a simple homage, focusing on preserving and carrying forward Sakamoto's artistic legacy and the messages he conveyed through his work. Chung emphasized that Sakamoto's music captures emotions that are both deeply personal and universally relatable, hoping that this EP will evoke the same sense of connection for listeners.

"Mr. Sakamoto's music has always been about memory, resilience, and relentless exploration," said Chung. "With this EP, I wanted to share the traces of his influence within me and reflect once more on the power of his music."

