Greg Arntson Named Interim CEO of All Classical Radio In Portland

All Classical Radio in Portland, Oregon has announced that longtime board member and esteemed business leader Greg Arntson will serve as the Media Network’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, beginning September 1, 2025. Arntson succeeds President and CEO Suzanne Nance, who will assume the role of Transition Manager as she prepares for her previously announced departure later this year.

“Greg is an exceptional leader who understands both the heart and the mechanics of this organization,” said Board Chair Elaine Durst. “His integrity, strategic insight, and dedication to service make him the ideal person to lead All Classical through this important moment of transition.”

Arntson brings decades of experience in business strategy, nonprofit governance, and community service. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of Albina Asphalt and was formerly President and CEO of Albina Fuel. A two-time President of the Board of the Portland Hollywood Lions Club and a current member of the Royal Rosarians, Arntson has held numerous civic leadership roles and served on the International Board of Directors of the Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association for 10 years. He has been an engaged member of the All Classical Radio Board of Directors since 2024.

“All Classical Radio has shown that building community through music and storytelling can have a global positive impact,” said Arntson. “I am honored to serve as Interim CEO and look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to ensure this Media Network enters its next chapter with strength, stability, and a continued dedication to excellence.”

As Transition Manager, Suzanne Nance will support Arntson and the Board during the fall to ensure a smooth leadership handoff and help guide the national search for a permanent CEO.

All Classical Radio, broadcasting from Portland since 1983, is consistently ranked among the top three classical stations in the U.S. Known for its community-driven mission, nearly 98% of the station’s programming is locally produced, including music broadcasts, interviews, live events, and award-winning features such as the International Children’s Arts Network and the NEA-funded Artist Anthology. The station reaches nearly 250,000 households in Oregon and Southwest Washington and streams worldwide to listeners in over 100 countries.

To learn more or stream live, visit allclassical.org.