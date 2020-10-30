Grand Teton Music Festival Music Director Donald Runnicles Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II

Grand Teton Music Festival Music Director Donald Runnicles for being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his service to music. On October 10, the Office of Her Majesty announced the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2020 including Sir Maestro Runnicles, OBE who was bequeathed with the title of the Knights Bachelor.

"We are so proud of our Music Director Donald Runnicles for being knighted for his service to music, as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours 2020. Sir Donald Runnicles deserves this recognition for his outstanding musical leadership here at GTMF, across the U.S. and abroad," said Board Co-Chairs Barbara McCelvey and John Costello.

GTMF also announced GTMF On Location, a 5-concert digital chamber music series featuring small ensembles, recorded and produced remotely in the home cities of Festival Orchestra musicians across the country. The series creates opportunities for more intimate artistic access to GTMF musicians who comprise some of the best musicians from the best orchestras across the United States.

The first program of the series will be recorded at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York City and broadcast on November 12 at 7:00 PM MT. Alongside classics by Vivaldi, Bach, Beethoven, and Elgar, the evening features Hong Kong-American composer Tonia Ko's 2012 work Still Life Crumbles for violin and harpsichord. Inclusion of Tonia Ko's work is part of GTMF's ongoing goal to provide opportunities for more diversity in its performance repertoire.

Subsequent GTMF On Location concerts will take place the second week of each month through March 2021 with more details regarding the repertoire, performers, and location to be announced at a later date. Each program is 60 minutes and will be released on GTMF's YouTube Channel and Facebook page and will remain up for on-demand viewing for a limited time. For a more engaging and personal experience, each program will also include short "living program notes" segments.

Alongside the new GTMF On Location series launching this fall, GTMF also welcomes three new Board Members - Don Larson, the former President & Chief Operating Officer of Great American Insurance Company; Suzanne Jin Mesinoglu, an experienced international technology and change management consultant for global clients like IKEA, Burberry, Expedia, Singapore Airlines; and Jack Selby a technology, finance, and independent film entrepreneur and former Vice President at PayPal. The Festival is thrilled to have each of the new members join to help drive the festival's mission to provide exhilarating musical experiences in partnership with new Executive Director Emma Kail, GTMF staff, and GTMF musicians.

"The GTMF Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome these three leaders," said McCelvey and Costello. "The knowledge that they bring to the table from their diverse backgrounds, in addition to their love of music and the Jackson community, will be an asset as we prepare for our 60th season and beyond."

Please visit gtmf.org for updates on upcoming performances.

