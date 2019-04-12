Gianandrea Noseda Leads National Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall on May 19

Gianandrea Noseda will lead the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) in their first Carnegie Hall concert together on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. This performance in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage marks the Orchestra's first performance in six years at the Hall. The program features Liszt's Dante Symphony and Rossini's Stabat Mater. The soloists include soprano Erika Grimaldi, mezzo-soprano Chiara Amarù, tenor Michele Angelini, and bass-baritone Marko Mimica. The Orchestra will also be joined by the University of Maryland Concert Choir, led by Director Edward Maclary.



About the Artists

Gianandrea Noseda was named the National Symphony Orchestra's seventh music director in January 2016. In September 2018, his contract was extended through the 2024-2025 season. His dynamic leadership has focused renewed attention on the NSO, with invitations to Carnegie Hall in May 2019 and to Lincoln Center in November 2019.



Mr. Noseda also serves as principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra and Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, principal conductor of Orquestra de Cadaqués, and artistic director of the Stresa Festival. He is also the music director of the new Tsinandali Festival and Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in Tsinandali, Georgia, which launches in September 2019. He begins his tenure as the general music director of Opernhaus Zürich in the 2021-2022 season, the centerpiece of which will be a new Ring cycle.



Mr. Noseda has performed with orchestras that include the Berliner Philharmoniker, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala, Munich and New York philharmonics, and Orchestre de Paris, as well as at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and the Salzburg Festival. From 2007 to 2018, Mr. Noseda served as music director of Teatro Regio Torino, raising the company's international profile with acclaimed productions, tours, recordings, and film projects. He has also served as chief conductor of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, first foreign principal guest conductor of the Mariinsky Theatre, principal guest conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, and principal guest conductor of the RAI National Symphony Orchestra. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra created the Victor de Sabata Chair for him from 2010 to 2014.



Since 2002, Mr. Noseda has enjoyed a cherished relationship with the Metropolitan Opera and has led new productions that include Adriana Lecouvreur, which premiered at the New Year's Gala on December 31, 2018. He conducted the MET Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in May 2018 and returns to the Hall with the orchestra in May 2020.



Mr. Noseda's discography includes more than 60 albums, including 10 Years of Musica Italiana, which chronicles under-appreciated 20th-century Italian repertoire, and opera albums featuring such artists as Diana Damrau and Anna Netrebko with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and Orchestra del Teatro Regio.



Mr. Noseda's honors include Commendatore al Merito della Repubblica Italiana, Musical America's 2015 Conductor of the Year, and Conductor of the Year at the 2016 International Opera Awards.



This season marks the National Symphony Orchestra's 88th, and Gianandrea Noseda's second as its music director. The Italian conductor serves as the Orchestra's seventh music director, joining the NSO's legacy of such distinguished leaders as Christoph Eschenbach, Leonard Slatkin, Mstislav Rostropovich, Antal Doráti, Howard Mitchell, and Hans Kindler. The Orchestra's artistic leadership also includes Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and Artistic Advisor Ben Folds.



Founded in 1931, the Orchestra has always been firmly committed to artistic excellence and music education. In 1986, the National Symphony became an artistic affiliate of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where it has performed a full season of subscription concerts since the Center opened in 1971. The 96-member NSO regularly participates in events of national and international importance, including official holiday celebrations through its regularly televised appearances for Capitol Concerts, and local radio broadcasts on Classical WETA 90.9FM, making the NSO one of the most-heard orchestras in the country.



The NSO performs approximately 150 concerts each year, including classical and popular concerts at the Kennedy Center, at Wolf Trap in the summer, and on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol with some of the world's most renowned talent appearing as guest artists. Many of its members give chamber music performances in the Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater and on its Millennium Stage, and at theaters around Washington, D.C. The Orchestra also has a notable history of touring, both internationally and nationally, in addition to its American Residencies program, which ran from 1992 to 2011.



Known for its genre-mixing and unexpected programming, the NSO has collaborated with artists as wide-ranging as Boyz II Men, Common, Ben Folds, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Mason Bates, and Bryce Dessner; tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain; Broadway stars Megan Hilty, Audra McDonald, Laura Osnes, and Santino Fontana; rock stars the Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge; country singer LeAnn Rimes; and jazz pianist Jason Moran, among others, to create performances that are unique to the Orchestra.



The NSO is also committed to expanding the orchestral catalogue and supporting the composers of today. Through its Hechinger Commissioning Fund, the NSO has commissioned and premiered more than 60 new works by American composers since the fund's creation in 1983. Performing music of its time has always been paramount to the Orchestra's mission, and, since as early as 1934, the NSO has brought U.S. and world premieres to Washington, D.C. audiences.



Program Information

Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director and Conductor

Erika Grimaldi, Soprano

Chiara Amarù, Mezzo-Soprano

Michele Angelini, Tenor

Marko Mimica, Bass-Baritone

University of Maryland Concert Choir

Edward Maclary, Director



LISZT Dante Symphony, S. 109

ROSSINI Stabat Mater



Ticket Information

Tickets, priced $30-$100, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



In addition, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Carnegie Hall Family Concerts and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.



For all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.





