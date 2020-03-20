George London Foundation for Singers and More Announce Postponements and Cancellations

The following is information on concert cancellations and postponements for:

GEORGE LONDON FOUNDATION FOR SINGERS

The George London Foundation Recital by Rihab Chaieb and Lawson Anderson scheduled for April 19, 2020, at The Morgan Library and Museum has been cancelled. All public events at the Morgan have been suspended through April 30. For more information, ticketholders can email or call the George London Foundation: 646-461-3578, info@georgelondon.org.

www.georgelondon.org

ORATORIO SOCIETY OF NEW YORK

The May 6, 2020 program featuring the world premiere of the Paul Moravec/Mark Campbell oratorio A Nation of Others, as well as Robert Paterson's Whitman's America, has been postponed - Carnegie Hall has cancelled all events through May 10. This program will take place at Carnegie in the fall, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8:00 pm, with Kent Tritle, conductor, and soloists including Maeve Hoglund, soprano; Raehann Bryce-Davis, mezzo-soprano; and Joseph Beutel, bass-baritone. Tickets for May 6 will be honored on November 10.

www.oratoriosocietyofny.org

KENT TRITLE, Conductor

Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine - The March 31, 2020 performance of Bach's St. John Passion will not take place as scheduled, but tickets will be honored a performance of Bach's Mass in B Minor on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 7:30 pm. www.stjohndivine.org/music/great-music/

CAROL WINCENC, Flute

The third concert of flutist Carol Wincenc's 50th Anniversary Series, which was scheduled to take place on April 16, 2020, at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University, has been postponed to a future date yet to be determined. All events at the Staller Center are cancelled through May 15. www.stallercenter.com

BRIDGEHAMPTON CHAMBER MUSIC

The March 21, 2020, concert, "Mozart Portrait with Alan Alda," has been postponed to Saturday, October 10, 2020. The April 18, 2020, concert, "Colorful Winds - Beethoven and More," has been postponed to Saturday, November 7, 2020.

www.bcmf.org





