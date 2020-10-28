Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gedik Philharmonic Orchestra Presents a Special Concert For Republic Day

The concert takes place on October 29, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall.

Oct. 28, 2020  

The Gedik Philharmonic Orchestra, which continues to the creation of new works by Turkish composers and the qualified archives in this field with the ideals of the Republican Period Music Revolutions, is preparing to meet art lovers with a very special repertoire after a long break.

At the concert under the direction of Orhun Orhon, world premieres will be performed by Mahir Cetiz and Cem Oslu with the special order of Gedik Sanat and Ulvi Cemal Erkin's Sinfonietta for Strings will be performed.

For all the details, you can follow the CRR Concert Hall and Gedik Art Media Platforms.

Learn more at http://www.gediksanat.com/en/js_events/gfo-crr-republic-day-special-concert/.


