Classical Programming Streaming The WEek Of May 11-17:

Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. MT (live only):

Sun Valley Music Festival presents Upbeat with Alasdair,

featuring Music Director Alasdair Neale

The Sun Valley Music Festival brings Music Director Alasdair Neale's discussion series Upbeat with Alasdair online with a special, live-only webcast next Tuesday. Mr. Neale will be joined in conversation by festival orchestra musicians Juliana Athayde (violin) and Erik Behr (oboe), who also give a short musical performance. An audience Q&A concludes the event.

WHERE TO WATCH: Sun Valley Music Festival's YouTube and web site

Tuesday, May 12 as of 1:00 p.m. PT:

James Conlon continues discussion of Beaumarchais and

The Marriage of Figaro on LA Opera James Conlon at Home podcast

Latest episode of James Conlon at Home (May 5)

In recent episodes of LA Opera podcast James Conlon at Home, Music Director James Conlon has been delving into the history of French playwright Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, his beloved character Figaro, and the renowned operas that sprang from his plays. Mr. Conlon started with The Barber of Seville (parts 1 & 2), as adapted by Rossini and Paisiello. Now he is in the midst of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro (for part 1, see above), which he continues to discuss next week.

Building on the popularity of his pre-performance talks at LA Opera, Mr. Conlon launched this podcast amidst the coronavirus crisis in order to continue engaging the public with opera. Past episodes have focused on Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande (parts 1, 2, & 3), Debussy and Wagner (parts 1 & 2), and the power of opera to inspire, heal, console, distract, entertain, and challenge (click here). Stay tuned as well to facebook.com/LAOpera for announcements of streamed LA Opera performances led by Mr. Conlon.

WHERE TO LISTEN: LA Opera's SoundCloud

Thursday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET:

Michael Tilson Thomas and New World Symphony's Archive+:

Episode 8: Capriccio and Debussy, with Leif Ove Andsnes

Recent episode of NWS Archive+ (April 30), which focused on Dvořák's Symphony No. 8

NWS Archive+ is the New World Symphony's new web-based series. Michael Tilson Thomas moderates discussions with NWS Fellows, alumni, guest artists, and visiting faculty ahead of streamed performances from the NWS video archives. Their personal reflections offer unique insights into the chosen repertoire. Episode 8 focuses on Debussy's Fantaisie for piano and orchestra, featuring Leif Ove Andsnes, and Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espagnol. Watch past episodes here.

WHERE TO WATCH: New World Symphony's Facebook

Friday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET:

New World Symphony's NWS Fellows: Live from our Living Room

Recent episode of NWS Fellows: Live from our Living Room (May 1)

Every Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET, New World Symphony Fellows play live, informal chamber music concerts from their homes in Miami Beach. This weekly series is broadcast via Facebook Live and episodes are archived here for streaming on demand.

WHERE TO STREAM: New World Symphony's Facebook

Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET:

Jennifer Koh's Alone Together series continues with Part VII

Latest episode of Alone Together (May 2)

Every Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, violinist Jennifer Koh premieres new micro-works for solo violin as part of her and non-profit ARCO Collaborative's Alone Together series. Twenty-one composers, most of whom have salaried positions or other forms of institutional support to carry them through this challenging time, are donating newly composed works to the project, while also each recommending a freelance composer to be formally commissioned. Learn more here.

May 16 program:

· Katherine Balch: "Cleaning"

· Tania León: "Anima"

· Angélica Negrón "Cooper and Emma"

· Andrew Norman: "Turns of Phrase"

WHERE TO WATCH: Jennifer Koh's Facebook & Instagram

Minnesota Orchestra at Home

Minnesota Orchestra at Home shares video, audio, and educational materials through the categories of Watch, Listen, and Learn, including videos from the Orchestra's archives and newly-created "mini-concerts" directly from the homes of Orchestra musicians. Stay tuned to the Minnesota Orchestra web site and social media channels for a steady stream of new content.

WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN: Minnesota Orchestra's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, & web site

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive series

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Tulsa Opera recently launched its Staying Alive web series, which includes virtual performances of opera, popular music, and musical theater, directly from guest artists' homes. Each week, the series features artists from around the world, including artists that have been recently heard on the Tulsa Opera stage or would have been heard in the company's new production of Tobias Picker's Emmeline, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. New content appears every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2:00 p.m. CT.

WHERE TO WATCH: Tulsa Opera's web site

#ICYMI: In Case You Missed It

Jonathan Biss's Beethoven recital for Virtually Gilmore series

Following on his #DailyBeethoven series of web performances and his 92Y e-recital viewed by hundreds of thousands around the world, Jonathan Biss performed an all-Beethoven piano sonata program-Op. 7, 90, and 109-on Monday, May 4, for The Gilmore's Virtually Gilmore web series.

WHERE TO WATCH: The Gilmore's YouTube





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You