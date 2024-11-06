Choral Artists Receives Community Foundation of Sarasota County Grant For CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Choral Artists of Sarasota has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, with support from the Huisking Family Fund, McCauley-Brown Fund, and John J. Weiss Memorial Fund.

This grant will help bring “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a powerful musical journey about the life and legacy of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man who was tragically murdered in Wyoming in 1998, to Sarasota audiences on April 5. The story is both deeply moving and uplifting, inspiring hope for a world grounded in love and acceptance.

“Considering Matthew Shepard” was composed by Craig Hella Johnson, premiered in 2016, and has been performed by more than 40 choirs across the world. This production is joined in partnership by Embracing Our Differences, Project Pride, and ALSO Youth.

Joseph Holt, artist director, says he is grateful to the Community Foundation for “strongly showing its support for artistic programs that address issues of equity and social justice. The Foundation is committed to ensuring that programs like this reach a broad audience, which is why we're offering a half-hour presentation of ‘Considering Matthew Shepard' to 8th grade students at Community Day School and other private schools (TBD) in April. History told through music and words has more impact, resonating beyond the single performance into awareness and change for the common good.”

The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises some of the region's most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization's educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the new Ann Stephenson Moe Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning. For more information, visit ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-6046.

Season Highlights Include:

Happy Christmukkah

Sunday, December 8; 7 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer

The season of light is enriched by the music of Christmas and Hanukkah combined. Lighting candles during this time of year is a treasured ritual, whether celebrating the birth of a child or the miracle of the holy menorah. The sparkle of light will abound in this holiday choral program promoting peace, comfort and joy for the season. Meet the Music with Dr. Holt is December 5, 6 p.m., at Art to Walk On, 16 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota.

Gilbert & Sullivan Revue

Sunday, January 26; 4 p.m., at First United Methodist Church

Choral Artists presents the topsy-turvy world of Gilbert & Sullivan where absurdities reach logical conclusions. The famed English team of the 19th century wrote such memorable shows as “The Mikado,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Gondoliers,” and “HMS Pinafore” among others, featuring many hit tunes from these shows are familiar to this day. Baritone Bob McDonald joins Choral Artists as the featured soloist. Meet the Music with Dr. Holt is January 16, 6 p.m., at Art to Walk On, 16 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota.

The Measure of All Faith

Sunday, February 23; 7 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer

Spiritual music takes center stage in this concert, featuring music from a wide variety of faith traditions from around the world. Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, and Native American music celebrates the divine in our lives. Meet the Music with Dr. Holt is February 13, 6 p.m., at Art to Walk On, 16 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota.

Considering Matthew Shepard

Encore Performance

Saturday, April 5, 4 p.m., at Harvest House's The Venue @ LEC.

This haunting modern-day cantata tells the story of Matthew Shepard, young gay man from Wyoming who was brutally beaten and left to die on a fence. The story is both gut-wrenching and heart-warming at the same time, offering hope for a better world where love and acceptance are the norm. Meet the Music with Dr. Holt is March 27, 6 p.m., at Art to Walk On, 16 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota.

United We Stand: Memorial Day Concert

With the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble

Saturday, May 24; 4 p.m., at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.

This traditional patriotic concert offers us a chance to reflect on the lives of service women and men who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend our country while in uniform. We proudly salute them for their service to the United States and securing freedom around the world. Meet the Music with Dr. Holt is May 15, 6 p.m., at Art to Walk On, 16 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota.

