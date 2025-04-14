Cellist Zlatomir Fung To Release New Opera Fantasy Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For his debut album on Signum Records, cellist Zlatomir Fung will release Fantasies, a collection of opera fantasies and transcriptions for cello and piano, on which he is joined by pianist Richard Fu.

Fantasies is a personal project that is emblematic of Fung’s endless curiosity and interest in unusual repertoire. Since he burst onto the scene as the first American in four decades to win First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition Cello Division, Fung has garnered accolades, critical acclaim and standing ovations at performances around the world, and is becoming widely recognized as one of the preeminent cellists of our time. Fantasies will be available on April 25, 2025, and is supported by Fung's 2022 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship.

Fung’s fascination with the opera fantasy arose during the pandemic lockdown, when he encountered frequent examples of the form in his explorations of the great cellist-composers of the 19th century. The opera fantasy takes recognizable tunes from famous operas and transforms them into a free medley. According to Fung, “These fantasies are a grand expression of musical freedom: the freedom to play, to wander, to risk, and to evolve.” The transcriptions for cello and piano selected for this album range from exuberantly virtuosic and lyrical fantasies inspired by Donizetti and Rossini, to showpiece arias from operas by Tchaikovsky and Wagner.

Fung and his frequent performance partner, pianist Richard Fu, are captured on a short BBT film (see below) made during the recording sessions at Wells Cathedral School, in which they eloquently discuss the challenges of transferring the essential emotional power of not only the music, but also the vocal text and story of opera, to a purely instrumental form. At the same time, the genre’s loose parameters allow the freedom to create something tailored to the performer’s own tastes and technical skills, which eventually led to Fung both commissioning and creating his own fantasies.

Following in the same tradition as the 19th-century virtuoso cellist-composers he admires, Fung decided to create his own opera fantasy for this album. He was drawn to Leoš Janáček’s Jenůfa because of its dark storyline and idiosyncratic musical language, as well as the fact that the opera fantasy, as popularized in the 19th century, had fallen into obscurity by the time it premiered. In his liner notes for the album, Fung writes, “My goal was to highlight the music I love most from Jenůfa and arrange it in a way that felt logical and true to the spirit of the opera. During the composition process, I avoided referencing the opera’s plot or libretto, instead searching for moments that I believed would be interesting in purely musical terms.”

Fung decided to approach Marshall Estrin about composing a new fantasy on his favorite opera, Carmen; there are several well-known Carmen fantasies for violin, and while some also exist for cello, Fung felt that none adequately captured the cello’s potential as a virtuoso instrument. Fung has premiered several of Estrin’s works, including Kitaroidía for solo cello in 2019 and Cinematheque in 2024. With the Fantasia Carmèn, which receives its world premiere recording on this album, Estrin has written a fantasy “in the tradition of the most outstanding examples of the genre,” writes Fung. It is extremely technically demanding for the soloist, and it contains a show-stopping lyrical aria that Fung has already performed as a concert encore. But beyond its virtuosity, says Fung, “its more unconventional elements reimagine the notion of the fantasy itself, proving that the genre’s possibilities are far from exhausted—and, indeed, may only be in their infancy.”

Zlatomir Fung Upcoming Performances

Rochester Philharmonic, Rochester, NY

Andreas Delfs, Conductor

Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Thu, April 10 • 7:30 PM

Sat, April 12 • 8:00 PM

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

DVOŘÁK: Cello Concerto

Event Link

Celebrity Series of Boston (Recital)

Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Chaeyoung Park, Piano

Wed, April 16 • 7:30 PM • Longy School of Music, Cambridge, MA • Info & Tickets

Thur, April 17 • 8 PM • Groton Hill Music Center, Groton, MA • Info & Tickets

BRAHMS: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108 (arr for cello)

JUSTIN DELLO JOIO: Due Per Due for cello and piano

BERNARD HERRMANN: "Scène d'amour" from Vertigo, arr by Zlatomir Fung for cello and piano

*TCHAIKOVSKY: Lensky's Aria from Eugene Onegin (arr for cello & piano by Mikhail Bukinik)

*MARSHALL ESTRIN: Fantasia Carmèn (2022)

*Works featured on the album Fantasies

San Antonio Philharmonic, San Antonio, TX

Jeffrey Kahane, Conductor

Elena Urioste, Violin

Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Fri, May 2 • 7:30 PM

Sat, May 3 • 7:30 PM

Scottish Rite Concert Hall

BRAHMS: Double Concerto in A minor, Op. 102

Event Link

Shriver Hall, Baltimore, MD (Recital)

Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Chaeyoung Park, Piano

Wed, May 7 • 7:30 PM

BRAHMS: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108 (arr for cello)

JUSTIN DELLO JOIO: Due Per Due for cello and piano

BERNARD HERRMANN: "Scène d'amour" from Vertigo, arr by Zlatomir Fung for cello and piano

*TCHAIKOVSKY: Lensky's Aria from Eugene Onegin (arr for cello & piano by Mikhail Bukinik)

*MARSHALL ESTRIN: Fantasia Carmèn (2022)

*Works featured on the album Fantasies

Event Link

Aspen Music Festival, Aspen CO

Aspen Chamber Symphony

Robert Spano, Conductor

Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Fri, July 18 • 5:30 PM

Klein Music Tent

ELGAR: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85

Event Link

Aspen Music Festival, Aspen, CO (Recital)

Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Yoheved Kaplinsky, Piano

Sat, July 19 • 4:30 PM

Harris Concert Hall

BEETHOVEN: Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69

Event Link

Chamber Music Northwest, Portland, OR

Wed, July 23: TABAKOVA, BARTÓK, FUNG • Info & Tickets

Thu, July 24: BRAHMS String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat major, Op. 18 • Info & Tickets

Sat, July 26: BRAHMS String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat major, Op. 18 • Info & Tickets

Sun, July 27: FESTIVAL FINALE • Info & Tickets

Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Ravinia

Laura Jackson, Conductor

Zlatomir Fung, Cello

Sun, August 3 • 5 PM

The Pavilion at Ravinia

TCHAIKOVSKY: Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33

Event Link

La Jolla Music Society SummerFest

Baker-Baum Concert Hall

Wed, August 20 • 7 PM • PENDERECKI: Clarinet Quartet, SCHUBERT: String Quintet in C Major, D. 956 • Info & Tickets

Fri, August 22 • 5 PM • RAVEL: Introduction and Allegro • Info & Tickets

Sat, August 23 • 7:30 PM • BRAHMS: Serenade in D Major (Reconstructed for Nonet, 1858) • Info & Tickets

Tippet Rise Arts Center, Fishtail, MT

Sat, August 30 • 11 AM

The Olivier Music Barn

DOHNANYI: Serenade in C for String Trio, Op 10

AMY BEACH: Piano Quintet

Event Link

Tippet Rise Arts Center, Fishtail, MT

Sat, August 31 • 2 PM

The Geode

DOBRINKA TABAKOVA: Pirin for solo cello

DOHNANYI: Serenade in C for String Trio, Op. 10

Event Link

Comments