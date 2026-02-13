Chor Leoni Will Present POPCAPPELLA At St. Andrew’s-Wesley United

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chor Leoni will present the fifth edition of PopCappella at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United, 1022 Nelson Street, with performances March 6 at 7:30 p.m. and March 7 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The concert features the ensemble’s pop-choral sound, immersive lighting design, and new arrangements of songs by Adele, The Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, Sara Bareilles, the B-52’s, and others.

“It is part of Chor Leoni's DNA to sing popular music, using our Signature Sound and onstage charm to connect with audiences and give them the opportunity to hear their favourite songs in fresh and exciting ways,” said Artistic Director Erick Lichte. “This show is always such a bright spark at the end of winter.”

Chor Leoni will be joined by a band featuring bassist Laurence Mollerup, multi-percussionist Liam MacDonald, pianist Ken Cormier, and guitarist Keith Sinclair. The program spans hits from the 1960s through the 2010s and includes six world premieres and one mashup. Selections include “Once Upon Another Time” (Sara Bareilles), “Roam” (The B-52’s), “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” (The Proclaimers), “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (John Denver), “God Only Knows” (The Beach Boys), “Northern Sky” (Nick Drake), “Army Dreamers” (Kate Bush), “My Girls” (Animal Collective), “Rolling in the Deep” (Adele), “Mr. Blue Sky” (ELO), and a mashup of “Dancing in the Dark” and “Dancing in the Street” (Bruce Springsteen and Martha and the Vandellas).

“This year's PopCappella continues our exciting journey of seeing what happens when you bring 65 voices together to transform pop hits,” Lichte said. “We can't wait to fill St. Andrew's-Wesley with stunning lights and sound and share this joyful experience with our community.”

Tickets range from $20 to $70, with special pricing available for patrons 35 and under.