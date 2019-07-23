Carnegie Hall Citywide Series Presents Harlem Quartet at Bryant Park

A passionate dedication to advancing diversity in classical music coupled with stunning virtuosity make 2013 Grammy Award winners The Harlem Quartet one of the most exciting classical ensembles of our day.

They were founded in 2006 by The Sphinx Organization, a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.

As part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide series, Carnegie Hall offers five free concerts at Bryant Park featuring outstanding classical, folk, Afro-Brazilian, Latin, Celtic, funk, and gospel artists. Tapping into the pulse of the city, these performances bring New Yorkers together to share in the joy of music.

"For more than four decades, Carnegie Hall has partnered with community organizations in all five boroughs, offering free performances by renowned main stage artists and rising musical stars in New York City neighborhoods, bringing together local residents and people from all over to share in great music," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "As part of this commitment to community, we are thrilled to return to Bryant Park this summer, presenting five fantastic concerts, kicking off next season's Carnegie Hall Citywide series." The other remaining Carnegie Hall Citywide series performances include: funky New Orleans brass from Cha Wa (July 26) and the finalé of the series, Carnegie Hall Citywide Night, with Matuto, Eileen Ivers, and Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas (August 9).

This event is part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America, a series of world-class music, theater, and dance performances in Midtown Manhattan. All Picnic Performances are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required. At each show, the park lends out 250 free picnic blankets for audience members to relax on while enjoying the show on the Lawn.

Bryant Park Corporation (BPC), a private not-for-profit company, was founded in 1980 to renovate, finance and operate Bryant Park in New York City. BPC is funded by income from events, concessions and corporate sponsors, as well as an assessment on neighboring properties, and does not accept government or philanthropic monies. In addition to providing security, sanitation, and horticultural services, BPC offers restaurants, food kiosks, world-class restrooms, and a wide range of free events throughout the year. The Midtown Manhattan park is visited by more than 12 million people each year and is one of the busiest public spaces in the world. BPC's website, bryantpark.org, offers more detailed information and a schedule of upcoming events.

Photo Credit: Amy Schroeder





