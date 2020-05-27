Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival 2020 Concerts Postponed To 2021

Because of circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this summer's Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Long Island's longest-running classical music festival, will not take place as originally planned. The five-week event, which presents a dozen concerts from late July into August in the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church and other East Long Island locations, has postponed its 2020 concerts to the summer of next year.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music aims to keep in touch with its audiences musically, however. BCM Founder and Artistic Director Marya Martin says, "Although it pains us greatly, we have had to postpone our regular 2020 Summer Festival season into the summer of 2021. However, that doesn't mean that we won't be providing music to our BCMF family this summer. One way or another, we will be offering opportunities for our stupendous musicians to bring their artistry into your lives in a wide variety of beloved works, contemporary masterworks, and little-known gems. We will keep you updated on our plans as they develop, so stay tuned! In the meantime, stay safe, and we look forward to all being together as soon as we possibly can."

Plans for Bridgehampton Chamber Music's summer 2020 online presence will be announced in the coming weeks.

Watch Marya Martin's message here

www.bcmf.org

