BWW Review: TIPPET RISE SPRING FESTIVAL at Streaming From Tippet Rise Art Center

It has been a pretty bleak year in classical music (and of course everywhere else). Concert and opera seasons have been canceled, as have most musical and theatrical events. It has seemed as though the world has gone to black and white where music is concerned. We have learned to understand "to stream" as a transitive verb.

It's not forever. It's just for now.

Some individual artists have found a way to do (more or less) live productions from their homes, no matter where in the world. Hershey Felder, the gifted pianist, actor, and playwright, has done this from his home in Italy, performing his wonderful one-man shows. The Metropolitan Opera has allowed us glimpses into the homes of our current favorite singers, some major symphonies have performed under COVID-19 protocols, and there are some small ensembles and institutions that think big.

Tippet Rise Art Center falls into this category. An arts venue in Fishtail, Montana, it has an ambitious year-round slate of fascinating programs combining music, sculpture, literature, architecture, and landscape. Commencing Friday, April 16 running through Sunday, April 18, Tippet Rise on Tour will premiere ten short films featuring eclectic musical performances, readings of poetry, and live discussions with some of the musicians. On Saturday, from the fascinating composer Bora Yoon, there's the world premiere of her piece "The Haunted Orchard" for flutes (three voices, one at a time) and electronics performed by MacArthur Fellow Claire Chase. This is a co-commission by Tippet Rise and the Adele and John Gray Endowment Fund. It's a crazy fun piece that goes where no flutist has gone before! On the same program, Canadian baritone Tyler Duncan and the fine, expressive pianist Erika Switzer present three art songs, sung with pristine diction and deep feeling. Richard Goode, one of the titans of piano, performs works by Bach, Debussy and Mozart, between which he recites poetry by Wallace Stevens and Charles Tomlinson. GRAMMY-nominated violinist Tessa Lark gives an unforgettable performance of Corigliano's "Stomp".

This is only one example of one concert hour. The concept and execution are brilliant. For all of it. The homage to Surrealism is powerful.

The full schedule and the films can be seen at tippetrise.org. Click on Spring Festival, sit back and relax, maybe even with an adult beverage.

There's so much more, almost an embarrassment of artistic riches. If you feel that the last year has drained you of excitement, deep emotion, and above all your musical muscles have gotten flabby, tune in to this weekend's series. It will take care of all that ails you. There are also pre-performance Live Zoom Discussions at 7:30pm ET (half an hour before each concert film). All of these are can't-miss events for any music lover. They will put your world back in Technicolor!

Photo Credit: atlasobscura.com